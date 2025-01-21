 Skip navigation
Top News

Titleist GT1 driver, fairway metals and hybrids aim for higher launch, faster ball speeds

  
Published January 21, 2025 07:00 AM

Titleist has introduced its GT1 lineup of driver, fairway metals and hybrids, designed to offer higher launch and faster ball speeds.

Here’s some need-to-know information on the clubs:

GT1 driver

What the manufacturer says: “GT1 drivers feature an ultra-lightweight configuration, complete with lightweight shafts and a lightweight grip, to facilitate faster clubhead speed and improve launch conditions for the moderate swing speed player. GT1 drivers are also available in a standard build, with a 15-gram (+6) headweight option and standard shaft and grip offerings. The standard setup is ideal for any player looking to increase launch and stability while preserving spin, without going to a lightweight build.”

Specs: 460cc head volume with 9-, 10- and 12-degree loft adjustability and adjustable rear-sole weight.

Price and availability: $649 with Fujikura Air Speeder or Project X Denali Red shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet Lite grip. Available to the public beginning Feb. 21.

GT1 fairway

What the manufacturer says: “GT1 fairway metals feature an ultra-lightweight configuration, complete with lightweight shafts and a lightweight grip, to promote fast speeds and high launch for the moderate swing speed player. GT1 fairways are also available in a standard build for players who prefer the launch conditions and shaping of GT1 in a standard weighted setup.”

Specs: 165cc and 180cc; adjustable rear and forward sole weights and adjustable hosel; lofts in 3-degree increments, from 15 degrees to 24 degrees.

Price and availability: $399 with Fujikura Air Speeder shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet Lite 360 grip. Available to the public beginning Feb. 21.

GT1 hybrid

What the manufacturer says: “GT1 hybrids feature a lightweight configuration, designed to benefit the moderate swing speed player. They are also available in a standard build for players who prefer the performance and profile of the GT1 but would not benefit from a lightweight setup.”

Specs: Moveable weights in the front and back with adjustable hosel and available lofts of: 20, 23, 26 and 29 degrees.

Price and availability: $399 with Fujikura Air Speeder shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet Lite 360 grip. Available to the public beginning Feb. 21.