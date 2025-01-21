Titleist GT1 driver, fairway metals and hybrids aim for higher launch, faster ball speeds
Titleist has introduced its GT1 lineup of driver, fairway metals and hybrids, designed to offer higher launch and faster ball speeds.
Here’s some need-to-know information on the clubs:
GT1 driver
What the manufacturer says: “GT1 drivers feature an ultra-lightweight configuration, complete with lightweight shafts and a lightweight grip, to facilitate faster clubhead speed and improve launch conditions for the moderate swing speed player. GT1 drivers are also available in a standard build, with a 15-gram (+6) headweight option and standard shaft and grip offerings. The standard setup is ideal for any player looking to increase launch and stability while preserving spin, without going to a lightweight build.”
Specs: 460cc head volume with 9-, 10- and 12-degree loft adjustability and adjustable rear-sole weight.
Price and availability: $649 with Fujikura Air Speeder or Project X Denali Red shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet Lite grip. Available to the public beginning Feb. 21.
GT1 fairway
What the manufacturer says: “GT1 fairway metals feature an ultra-lightweight configuration, complete with lightweight shafts and a lightweight grip, to promote fast speeds and high launch for the moderate swing speed player. GT1 fairways are also available in a standard build for players who prefer the launch conditions and shaping of GT1 in a standard weighted setup.”
Specs: 165cc and 180cc; adjustable rear and forward sole weights and adjustable hosel; lofts in 3-degree increments, from 15 degrees to 24 degrees.
Price and availability: $399 with Fujikura Air Speeder shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet Lite 360 grip. Available to the public beginning Feb. 21.
GT1 hybrid
What the manufacturer says: “GT1 hybrids feature a lightweight configuration, designed to benefit the moderate swing speed player. They are also available in a standard build for players who prefer the performance and profile of the GT1 but would not benefit from a lightweight setup.”
Specs: Moveable weights in the front and back with adjustable hosel and available lofts of: 20, 23, 26 and 29 degrees.
Price and availability: $399 with Fujikura Air Speeder shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet Lite 360 grip. Available to the public beginning Feb. 21.