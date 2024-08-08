Tropical Storm Debby forces Round 1 postponement of Wyndham Championship

The final event of the PGA Tour’s regular season could be even more hectic than usual.

Officials pushed back the start of the Wyndham Championship to Friday after heavy rain and wind forced the postponement of the first round.

A flash flood warning was in effect for the Greensboro, North Carolina, area after Sedgefield Country Club took on at least two inches of rain with several more inches expected to fall by the end of the day.

Further details were set to be announced later Thursday.

More rain and wind was in the forecast for Friday, but the weekend looks clear for what was a starting field of 156 players.

The Wyndham is the final regular-season event on the Tour schedule, with the top 70 in FedExCup points earning a spot in next week’s playoff opener in Memphis.