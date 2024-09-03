 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nfl-logo
NFL Brazil game 2024: Matchup, location, jerseys, International NFL games schedule, history
ATHLETICS-OLY-PARIS-2024
Julien Alfred, Sha’Carri Richardson set for 100m rematch at Zurich Diamond League
Thumbnail
Presidents Cup bios and player records: Meet the 2024 U.S. team

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_diannarussiniintv_240903.jpg
Russini: Jets ‘have something special this year’
nbc_csu_superbowlpick_240903.jpg
Why Simms believes in the Bengals to win SB LIX
nbc_csu_nfcplayoffseeds_240903.jpg
Simms predicts the NFC playoff seeds for 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nfl-logo
NFL Brazil game 2024: Matchup, location, jerseys, International NFL games schedule, history
ATHLETICS-OLY-PARIS-2024
Julien Alfred, Sha’Carri Richardson set for 100m rematch at Zurich Diamond League
Thumbnail
Presidents Cup bios and player records: Meet the 2024 U.S. team

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_diannarussiniintv_240903.jpg
Russini: Jets ‘have something special this year’
nbc_csu_superbowlpick_240903.jpg
Why Simms believes in the Bengals to win SB LIX
nbc_csu_nfcplayoffseeds_240903.jpg
Simms predicts the NFC playoff seeds for 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. captain Jim Furyk goes straight down the list with Presidents Cup picks

  
Published September 3, 2024 02:03 PM
Previewing Presidents Cup captain's picks, rosters
September 2, 2024 01:22 PM
Taylor Zarzour and Rex Hoggard join Golf Today to discuss expectations for Presidents Cup Captain's picks, why the International Team "needs to win" and how Keegan Bradley fits into things.

U.S. captain Jim Furyk didn’t look far to make his wildcard selections for the Presidents Cup – he went Nos. 7-12 on the points standings.

With six captain’s picks at his disposal, Furyk rounded out his American squad with the highest remaining points-earners from the two-year window: Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman and Max Homa.

Bradley, the 2025 Ryder Cup captain, was already scheduled to serve as an assistant captain for this month’s matches at Royal Montreal. Now, he’ll also bring his clubs.

“When I named Keegan as a captain’s assistant for the Presidents Cup, I knew there was a chance he would play his way onto the U.S. team, and I can say without a doubt he did just that,” Furyk said in a release. “The grit he showed in the final round in Memphis, followed by the win in Denver, exemplified the competitive nature he has always played with, and I know he will bring that same fire to Royal Montreal in a few weeks.”

Thumbnail
Presidents Cup bios and player records: Meet the 2024 U.S. team
Here are the bios and records for the 12 U.S. players in the 2024 Presidents Cup matches.

The playing-assistant role represents the latest change in a whirlwind few weeks for Bradley, who was the last man into the field at the BMW Championship after Tom Kim collapsed over the final few holes in the FedExCup playoff opener. That allowed Bradley to hold on to the 50th and final qualifying spot, and he won the following week at Castle Pines for his seventh victory on Tour, vaulting him from 18th in the points standings inside the top 10.

Burns and Finau once again put together solid seasons, while the 35-year-old Henley will make his debut in U.S. team competition after a seven-top-10 season in which he also finished a career-best fourth in the FedExCup.

Harman, the 2023 Open champion, has just one top-10 since the Players Championship in March and failed to qualify for the Tour Championship. Homa, meanwhile, has gone 7-1-2 in the last two U.S. team competitions but posted just one top-10 since the Masters and didn’t crack the field at East Lake, either.

“Max plays his best on the biggest stages, and that was on full display at the 2022 Presidents Cup and 2023 Ryder Cup,” Furyk said. “He was an emotional leader for both teams and someone who rallied the 11 players around him time and again, and I can’t wait to have him represent the U.S. again in Montreal.”

2022 Presidents Cup - Day Two
International Presidents Cup captain Mike Weir adds Canadians with picks for Royal Montreal
International captain Mike Weir is turning to some familiar faces to try and win back the Presidents Cup in his home country.

Missing out for the Americans will be Justin Thomas, who was 19th in points but earned more top-10s this season (five) than Bradley, Harman and Homa. Akshay Bhatia, 21, will also have to wait at least another year despite winning the Valero Texas Open and sitting inside the top 12 in points for much of the season.

The Americans have lost the Presidents Cup just once in the event’s history, back in 1998. There are seven returning starters from the team that beat the International side by five points in 2022.

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay and Sahith Theegala automatically qualified for the U.S. team via points.