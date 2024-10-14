WATCH: Caitlin Clark celebrates after near ace during golf-filled offseason
Published October 14, 2024 03:39 PM
Golf appears to be the perfect offseason outlet for Caitlin Clark.
The WNBA’s Rookie of the Year said she was going to spend her time off the court, on the course — and, it appears, she has caught the golf bug.
Clark posted to her TikTok account a near ace. It didn’t go in but the celebration was buzzer-beater worthy.
Come for Caitlin Clark nearly getting a hole-in-one.— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 14, 2024
Stay for the commentary. ⛳ pic.twitter.com/4b2jofgCv0
Birdie putts are never a gimme and this one, though inside 2 feet, wasn’t automatic, thanks to the aerated greens.
But Clark rolled it for a 2 and looks ready for her pro-am appearance in November at the LPGA’s Annika event.