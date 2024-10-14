WATCH: Caitlin Clark celebrates after near ace during golf-filled offseason

Golf appears to be the perfect offseason outlet for Caitlin Clark.

The WNBA’s Rookie of the Year said she was going to spend her time off the court, on the course — and, it appears, she has caught the golf bug.

Clark posted to her TikTok account a near ace. It didn’t go in but the celebration was buzzer-beater worthy.

Come for Caitlin Clark nearly getting a hole-in-one.



Stay for the commentary. ⛳ pic.twitter.com/4b2jofgCv0 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 14, 2024

Birdie putts are never a gimme and this one, though inside 2 feet, wasn’t automatic, thanks to the aerated greens.

But Clark rolled it for a 2 and looks ready for her pro-am appearance in November at the LPGA’s Annika event.