Wenyi Ding wins Asia-Pacific Amateur, though could decline major invites to turn pro

If this ends up being Wenyi Ding’s final tournament as an amateur, what a way to go out.

Ding, the 19-year-old Chinese standout who is ranked fifth in World Amateur Golf Ranking, won the Asia-Pacific Amateur on Sunday at Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba, Japan. He fired his fourth straight 3-under 67 in the final round to edge countryman Ziqin Zhou, a freshman at Cal, by a shot.

Ding’s victory comes a year after he lost this championship to Australia’s Jasper Stubbs on the second extra hole at Royal Melbourne.

“It feels really good,” said Ding, who birdied the 239-yard, par-3 17th hole, from 6 feet, to break out of a tie with Zhou and then parred the par-5 finishing hole after having to lay up out of a fairway bunker. “Last year, I lost in the playoff and just felt like I can play better. And this year I got the trophy, so it’s amazing.”

With the win, Ding earns exemptions into next year’s Masters Tournament and Open Championship at Royal Portrush. However, Ding was unsure whether he’d stay amateur to use those invites. He currently is ranked No. 1 in the new Global Amateur Pathway ranking (think PGA Tour University for non-college players), and the top player on Oct. 15 will earn a full DP World Tour card for next season. Entering this week, Ding, who left Arizona State this summer after just one semester, had planned to jump to the pros after competing in Japan.

Now that he’s won, Ding has a difficult decision placed in front of him.

“Before I played this, I can’t imagine I’m guarantee to win this tournament,” Ding said. “So, I don’t know. It’s a problem.”

Ding then added: “I think more likely I should take the card.”

If he does decide to forego his exemptions and turn pro, he would surely do so before the new DPWT season starts on Nov. 21 in Australia.

“No matter what, I’m amateur or pro, I will still play the Masters and The Open,” Ding said. “So, if I can, I can make it later. … This should give me a lot of confidence. I tried to play the DP World Tour last year, and I made some cuts. So, I know I can do better and try to learn to be a pro player.”