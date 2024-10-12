 Skip navigation
Wesley Bryan sinks early-morning, 14-foot eagle putt to make Black Desert cut

  
Published October 12, 2024 10:59 AM

Wesley Bryan flung his hat into the air and tossed his ball toward a few fans who had gathered around Black Desert Resort’s 18th hole early on Saturday morning.

Sleeping on a 14-foot eagle putt, Bryan needed to make it to punch his ticket to the weekend at the PGA Tour’s Black Desert Championship. Bryan succeeded, capping a second-round, 6-under 65, and he’ll at least earn some valuable FedExCup points after entering the week 138th in the standings.

“They say some of the best things in life are worth waiting for,” Bryan tweeted after his round.

The top 125 after the fall series will earn fully exempt status for next year. The are five events left after this week, four of them full-field tournaments.

Dylan Wu didn’t have nearly as long of putt, but he, too, moved to 5 under and into Saturday afternoon’s third round with a closing make on Saturday morning. Wu’s 4-foot conversion at the par-5 ninth allows him to potentially improve on his 128th position in points to start the week.

“Good thing the hole is round!” Wu tweeted afterward. “The nerves are unreal and lucky to have a chance at a great weekend!”

In total, seven players ranked Nos. 126-135 made the cut, including Daniel Berger, Sam Ryder and Alejandro Tosti. Meanwhile, No. 126 Michael Thorbjornsen withdrew after an opening 67 with a left-knee injury and both No. 127 Pierceson Coody and No. 130 Matt NeSmith missed the cut.