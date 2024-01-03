When and where the women’s golf majors will be played in 2024
Here’s a look at the where and when the five LPGA majors (in bold) will be contested in 2024 — highlighted by the AIG Women’s Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews — as well as a few other notable events on the women’s professional calendar:
|DATE
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|April 18-21
|The Chevron Championship
|Club at Carlton Woods
The Woodlands, Texas
|May 30 - June 2
|U.S. Women’s Open
|Lancaster Country Club
Lancaster, Pa.
|June 20-23
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|Sahalee Country Club
Sammamish, Wash.
|July 11-14
|The Amundi Evian Championship
|Evian Resort Golf Club
Evian-les-Bains, France
|Aug. 7-10
|Olympic Women’s Golf Competition
|Le Golf National
Paris, France
|Aug. 22-25
|AIG Women’s Open
|Old Course
St Andrews, Scotland
|Sept. 13-15
|Solheim Cup
|Robert Trent Jones GC
Gainesville, Va.
|Nov. 21-24
|CME Group Tour Championship
|Tiburón Golf Club
Naples, Fla.