When and where the women’s golf majors will be played in 2024

  
Published January 3, 2024 01:09 PM

Here’s a look at the where and when the five LPGA majors (in bold) will be contested in 2024 — highlighted by the AIG Women’s Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews — as well as a few other notable events on the women’s professional calendar:

DATEEVENTLOCATION
April 18-21The Chevron ChampionshipClub at Carlton Woods
The Woodlands, Texas
May 30 - June 2U.S. Women’s OpenLancaster Country Club
Lancaster, Pa.
June 20-23KPMG Women’s PGA ChampionshipSahalee Country Club
Sammamish, Wash.
July 11-14The Amundi Evian ChampionshipEvian Resort Golf Club
Evian-les-Bains, France
Aug. 7-10Olympic Women’s Golf CompetitionLe Golf National
Paris, France
Aug. 22-25AIG Women’s OpenOld Course
St Andrews, Scotland
Sept. 13-15Solheim CupRobert Trent Jones GC
Gainesville, Va.
Nov. 21-24CME Group Tour ChampionshipTiburón Golf Club
Naples, Fla.