When and where the women’s golf majors will be played in 2024

Here’s a look at the where and when the five LPGA majors (in bold) will be contested in 2024 — highlighted by the AIG Women’s Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews — as well as a few other notable events on the women’s professional calendar:

DATE EVENT LOCATION April 18-21 The Chevron Championship Club at Carlton Woods

The Woodlands, Texas May 30 - June 2 U.S. Women’s Open Lancaster Country Club

Lancaster, Pa. June 20-23 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Sahalee Country Club

Sammamish, Wash. July 11-14 The Amundi Evian Championship Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian-les-Bains, France Aug. 7-10 Olympic Women’s Golf Competition Le Golf National

Paris, France Aug. 22-25 AIG Women’s Open Old Course

St Andrews, Scotland Sept. 13-15 Solheim Cup Robert Trent Jones GC

Gainesville, Va. Nov. 21-24 CME Group Tour Championship Tiburón Golf Club

Naples, Fla.