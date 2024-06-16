 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open 2024 live blog: Final-round updates, highlights and scoring at Pinehurst No. 2
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
Kyle Busch looks to Iowa to climb back into a NASCAR Cup playoff spot
1999 US Open - Final Round
25 years later: How a putter switch and a tip helped Payne Stewart to U.S. Open victory

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mcilroybirdiev2_240616.jpg
McIlroy starts U.S. Open Round 4 with birdie
nbc_nas_cuponiowav2_240615.jpg
Cup Series drivers preview what to expect at Iowa
nbc_golf_gc_penske_240615.jpg
DeChambeau ‘full package’ on U.S. Open Moving Day

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open 2024 live blog: Final-round updates, highlights and scoring at Pinehurst No. 2
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 - Qualifying
Kyle Busch looks to Iowa to climb back into a NASCAR Cup playoff spot
1999 US Open - Final Round
25 years later: How a putter switch and a tip helped Payne Stewart to U.S. Open victory

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mcilroybirdiev2_240616.jpg
McIlroy starts U.S. Open Round 4 with birdie
nbc_nas_cuponiowav2_240615.jpg
Cup Series drivers preview what to expect at Iowa
nbc_golf_gc_penske_240615.jpg
DeChambeau ‘full package’ on U.S. Open Moving Day

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rose, 46, qualifies for 100m breaststroke semis

June 16, 2024 01:38 PM
Gabrielle Rose, the oldest athlete at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, won her 100m breaststroke prelim heat to advance to the semifinal round.