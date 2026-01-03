 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_uscvmich_260102.jpg
Morez Johnson Jr. scores career-high 29 points in No. 2 Michigan’s 96-66 win over No. 24 USC
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18 of 2025 season
para_cumix_trials_game2_251115.jpg
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics?

Top Clips

nbc_nba_porvsnop_denihl_260102.jpg
HLs: Avdija erupts in Blazers’ win over Pelicans
nbc_cbb_uscvmich_260102.jpg
Highlights: Johnson leads Michigan over USC
nbc_nba_denvscle_spidahl_260102.jpg
HLs: Mitchell outduels Murray to down Nuggets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

HLs: Notre Dame shut out by No. 7 Western Michigan

January 2, 2026 09:38 PM
Notre Dame couldn't snap its recent skid on Friday evening, where it was shut out, 4-0, by No. 7 Western Michigan at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_porvsnop_denihl_260102.jpg
01:54
HLs: Avdija erupts in Blazers’ win over Pelicans
nbc_cbb_uscvmich_260102.jpg
02:54
Highlights: Johnson leads Michigan over USC
nbc_nba_denvscle_spidahl_260102.jpg
01:55
HLs: Mitchell outduels Murray to down Nuggets
nbc_nba_atlvsnyk_jjhl_260102.jpg
02:00
HLs: Johnson’s triple-double powers ATL’s road win
nbc_nba_sasvsind_harperhl_260102.jpg
01:51
HLs: Harper steps up to lead Spurs past Pacers
oly_ssm5000_caseydawson_260102.jpg
08:54
Dawson dominates men’s 5000m at U.S. Trials
oly_ssw3000_gretamyers_260102.jpg
06:03
Myers opens U.S. Olympic Trials with 3000m victory
nbc_cbb_nnaji_260102.jpg
04:20
College basketball could use ‘centralized voice’
nbc_rtf_orangebowlv2_260102.jpg
09:00
Oregon’s defense stifles Texas Tech in Orange Bowl
nbc_nba_playerpressuretalk_260102.jpg
09:48
Why Dort feels like the ‘odd man out’ with OKC
derrick_henry_FNIA.jpg
17:54
Ravens RB Henry on career longevity and legacy
nbc_roto_olave_260102.jpg
01:27
Olave won’t play in Week 18 due to blood clot
nbc_rtf_rustvsrest_260102.jpg
05:20
Does rust vs. rest have validity in 12-team CFP?
nbc_rtf_olemissgeorgia_260102.jpg
16:56
Chambliss cemented legendary game for Ole Miss
nbc_roto_baker_260102.jpg
01:30
‘Warrior’ Mayfield will play Saturday vs. Panthers
nbc_roto_lamar_260102.jpg
01:09
Jackson ‘risky’ fantasy play for game vs. Steelers
nbc_rtf_indianawins_260102.jpg
16:21
‘Not enough superlatives’ to describe Indiana
nbc_rtf_miamiwin_260102.jpg
09:02
Beck’s rushing ‘the difference maker’ against OSU
nbc_rtf_fourremain_260102.jpg
04:28
Why ‘unlikely’ teams in CFP semis is beneficial
nbc_nba_buckstradedeadline_260102.jpg
05:09
Mannix: Bucks looking to add to Giannis-led team
nbc_ffhh_passcatchers_250102.jpg
11:09
Count on Pickens to deliver for Cowboys vs. Giants
nbc_ffhh_runningbacks_250102.jpg
05:08
Berry thinks Brown will have huge game vs. Browns
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_260102.jpg
54
Bet on Henry to finish season strong vs. Steelers
nbc_ffhh_jaxsondart_250102.jpg
06:14
Dart, Lawrence, Williams top Week 18 fantasy QBs
nbc_ffhh_ontap_260102.jpg
04:47
Can fantasy managers trust London in Week 18?
nbc_ffhh_lamarjackson_260102.jpg
06:53
Could Lamar lead Ravens to Super Bowl?
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_260102.jpg
12:14
Week 18 contract incentives: Jeanty, Pollard, Lamb
nbc_roto_leonad_260102.jpg
01:34
Leonard on a heater during Clippers’ win streak
nbc_roto_jonas_260102.jpg
01:42
Nuggets lose another center with Valančiūnas out
nbc_roto_wemby_260102.jpg
01:24
Wembanyama is day-to-day with hyperextended knee