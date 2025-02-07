Wild opening round for Scottie Scheffler includes two eagles and a double bogey at TPC Scottsdale

Scottie Scheffler wasn’t his steady self Thursday at the WM Phoenix Open, but the good narrowly outweighed the bad to give him a 2-under 69.

Scheffler’s first-round card at TPC Scottsdale — where he won 2022 and ’23 — included two eagles, three birdies, one double and three bogeys.

After making the turn in 2-over 37, the world No. 1 holed out from a fairway bunker on the par-4 10th. The eagle — a perfect 104-yard shot — brought him to even par.

Scheffler cans it from the bunker 104 yards out Different hole, different fortune from the sand for Scottie Scheffler, who drained one from 104 yards out in the bunker not long after an uncharacteristic sand shank by the world No. 1 in the WM Phoenix Open's Round 1.

Two holes later, however, he gave back both of those shots after finding the water at the par-3 12th. Again at 2 over par, Scheffler played his final six holes in 4 under. That stretch included birdies at Nos. 13 and 17 as well as an 8-foot eagle at the par-5 15th.

Scheffler finished the round five shots back of leader Wyndham Clark.