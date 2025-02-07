Wild opening round for Scottie Scheffler includes two eagles and a double bogey at TPC Scottsdale
Scottie Scheffler wasn’t his steady self Thursday at the WM Phoenix Open, but the good narrowly outweighed the bad to give him a 2-under 69.
Scheffler’s first-round card at TPC Scottsdale — where he won 2022 and ’23 — included two eagles, three birdies, one double and three bogeys.
After making the turn in 2-over 37, the world No. 1 holed out from a fairway bunker on the par-4 10th. The eagle — a perfect 104-yard shot — brought him to even par.
Two holes later, however, he gave back both of those shots after finding the water at the par-3 12th. Again at 2 over par, Scheffler played his final six holes in 4 under. That stretch included birdies at Nos. 13 and 17 as well as an 8-foot eagle at the par-5 15th.
Scheffler finished the round five shots back of leader Wyndham Clark.