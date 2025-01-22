 Skip navigation
Will Zalatoris a late withdrawal from Farmers Insurance Open

  
Published January 22, 2025 11:13 AM

The field for the Farmers Insurance Open took another hit Wednesday when Will Zalatoris withdrew from the event about two hours before his scheduled first-round tee time.

No explanation was immediately given.

Zalatoris was looking to make his third start in the past four weeks as he tries to play his way back into the form that saw him contend for multiple major championships. The 28-year-old underwent a microdiscectomy in 2023 and has recently added about 15 pounds to increase the stability of his body.

Zalatoris’ pre-tournament exit was another setback for the Farmers, which is already without native Californians Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, among others. It has been reported that Torrey Pines will also host next month’s Genesis Invitational, after the Tour said that it would relocate the event from Riviera following the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Zalatoris, who tied for 12th last week at the American Express, was replaced in the field by Ryan Moore who was later announced as a WD and replaced, himself, by Robert Garrigus. Zalatoris was scheduled to play the North Course with Maverick McNealy and Justin Rose beginning at 12:34 p.m. ET.

Gary Woodland was also a late scratch, with no official reason given. There was no immediate replacement listed by the Tour.