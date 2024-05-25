 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
U.S. Women’s Open 2024: How to watch, TV schedule, stream information
The Masters - Round One
Back injury forces Georgia Tech to sub out top-ranked amateur Christo Lamprecht
NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600
The other ‘Double': Would an IndyCar driver ever race the Coca-Cola 600 as a one-off after the Indy 500?

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_pac4nzausv2_240525.jpg
Pacific Four Series highlights: NZL 67, AUS 19
nbc_golf_schefflerreax_240524.jpg
Scheffler is making difficult shots ‘look benign’
nbc_golf_cscrd2_240524.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
World No. 2 Lilia Vu replaced on U.S. Women’s Open field list

  
Published May 25, 2024 01:09 PM

World No. 2 Lilia Vu will miss her second straight major. She was removed from the U.S. Women’s Open field list, as first noted by Golfweek.

Vu, a four-time winner in ’23 and the tour’s Player of the Year, has battled a back injury this year and withdrew prior to the start of her title defense in April’s Chevron Championship. Her most recent start was the Ford Championship at the end of March.

Yealimi Noh replaced Vu in next week’s field at Lancaster Country Club. Noh was the second alternate from the Seattle, Washington, qualifier. As reported by Golfweek, first alternate Ssu Chia Cheng was placed in the USWO field during the qualifying window when it was determined by USGA officials that the site at Rainier Country Club should have allotted more spots, based on strength of field. Because of the strength of the Rainier field, it was placed high on the re-allotment list.

The final field will be announced Monday (there is no LPGA event this week). The USGA is also expected to reveal which qualifying sites are going to be used in case of further withdrawals.

The women’s second major of the season is May 30 — June 2 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Peacock, USA Network and NBC will provide extensive live action. Click here for how to watch.