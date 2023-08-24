 Skip navigation
D+D Real Czech Masters - Day One
Sami Välimäki fires 63 to grab opening-round lead at Czech Masters
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Jamaica’s wild day at track and field worlds: two stunning gold medals, cart crash
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_morikawaint_230824.jpg
Morikawa felt ‘like old self’ at Tour Championship
nbc_oly_liveview_230824.jpg
Biles headlines U.S. Gymnastics Championships
nbc_edge_cfbweek0_230823.jpg
Betting CFB Week 0: Notre Dame, Ohio and UMass

D+D Real Czech Masters - Day One
Sami Välimäki fires 63 to grab opening-round lead at Czech Masters
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Jamaica’s wild day at track and field worlds: two stunning gold medals, cart crash
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_morikawaint_230824.jpg
Morikawa felt ‘like old self’ at Tour Championship
nbc_oly_liveview_230824.jpg
Biles headlines U.S. Gymnastics Championships
nbc_edge_cfbweek0_230823.jpg
Betting CFB Week 0: Notre Dame, Ohio and UMass

USGA

nbc_golf_gt_charlotta_230821.jpg
06:20
Charlotta Sorenstam playing USSWO
Charlotta Sorenstam talks about her expectations for her first U.S. Senior Women’s Open and the state of her game entering the event.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Image for TOUR Championship - Rd 1
TOUR Championship - Rd 1
live
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Fri, Aug 25
1:00PM EDT
TOUR Championship - Rd 2
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Sat, Aug 26
1:00PM EDT
TOUR Championship - Rd 3
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Sat, Aug 26
5:00PM EDT
U.S. Senior Women's Open - Rd 3
USGA
Golf Channel
Sun, Aug 27
12:00PM EDT
TOUR Championship - Final Rd
PGA Tour
Golf Channel

View Full Schedule
nbc_golf_gt_mccoyintv_230821.jpg
07:43
McCoy ‘thrilled’ with U.S. Walker Cup roster
U.S. Walker Cup Captain Mike McCoy talks about the experience he wants for his team and the keys to performing at St. Andrews.
nbc_golf_usamateur_dunlapintv_230820.jpg
02:40
Dunlap completes stellar comeback at U.S. Amateur
nbc_golf_usamateurchamp_230820.jpg
04:40
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Finals
Relive the best shots and moments from the finals of the U.S. Amateur from Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, won by Alabama’s Nick Dunlap.
nbc_golf_usamateursemis_v2_230819.jpg
03:37
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
Relive the best shots and moments from the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur from Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.
nbc_golf_usamateur_quartefinals_230818.jpg
06:09
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
Relive the best shots and moments from the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur from Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.
nbc_golf_usga_amateurrd64_230816.jpg
09:42
Highlights: U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
Relive the best shots and moments of the U.S. Amateur, Round of 64 from Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.

Latest

nbc_golf_gc_usgsperiod_230815.jpg
03:48
What’s next for golf ball model local rule?
Following the end of the feedback period for the USGA and R&A’s proposed model local rule, the Golf Central team evaluates what’s next for this topic.
nbc_golf_gc_romineintv_230815.jpg
05:15
U.S. Amateur providing surprising storylines
Brentley Romine talks about the relative unknowns making a splash at the U.S. Amateur and other storylines at Cherry Hills as well as offering a Walker Cup squad update.
nbc_golf_gt_johnwoodintv_230815.jpg
05:55
Who will stand out at U.S. Amateur?
John Wood joins Golf Today to preview the U.S. Amateur, from players to watch to challenges posed by Cherry Hills.
nbcgolf_gt_cookintv_230815.jpg
08:50
Cook reflects on U.S. Amateur win, keys to success
John Cook reflects on his success as an amateur golfer before sharing some advice for amateurs ahead of the weekend’s championship.
nbc_golf_gt_schofillint_230814.jpg
08:54
Schofill wins Women’s Amateur despite 4 a.m. alarm
Megan Schofill joins Golf Today to discuss the emotions of her U.S. Women’s Amateur win, her future golf plans, her various superstitions and her boyfriend/caddie’s 4 a.m. alarm on the morning of the final round.
AIG Women's Open - Day Four
14:50
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Finals
Check out the best shots from the final round of the U.S. Women’s Amateur.
nbc_golf_usga_schofillpostwinintv_230813.jpg
03:01
Schofill ‘still in shock’ over Women’s Amateur win
An emotional Megan Schofill of Auburn reacts to her win in the 123rd U.S. Women’s Amateur.
nbc_golf_uswomensamateursemifinalshl_230812.jpg
11:59
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals
Don’t miss the best shots from the semifinal round of the U.S. Women’s Amateur.
nbc_golf_amateurwomens_quartersbestshots_230811.jpg
03:15
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinal
Don’t miss the best shots from the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Women’s Amateur.
nbc_golf_womensamateur_roundof16_230810.jpg
06:09
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Rd. of 16
Don’t miss the best shots from the U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 16.