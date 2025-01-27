Big Ten men’s Bracketology: Where things stand entering season’s second half

It is almost February, which means the NCAA Tournament field is starting to come into clearer focus. There is still almost half a season for teams to solidify or lose their place in the field, but every day we get a better understanding of who will be there in March.

That means it is time to keep closer tabs on the goings-on in men’s Big Ten hoops action. This Bracketology series will serve to give an approximate idea of where the conference’s best teams may be seeded in the big dance, but it will also check in on top teams’ recent form as well as their upcoming schedules.

Michigan State: 3-seed

The Spartans are atop the conference because they have had the fewest missteps. They only have two losses on the season, both in neutral settings against ranked teams, neither by double-digits. Michigan State only has one victory against a team that is currently ranked – an 80-78 victory vs. No. 18 Illinois on Jan. 19 – but it is riding a 12-game winning streak that shows this team is once again a force to be reckoned with under Tom Izzo.

Purdue: 3-seed

The reigning national runners-up have played an incredibly difficult schedule that has taken its toll on their overall record. In their last three games they have wins over No. 16 Oregon and a Michigan team that just fell out of the rankings sandwiched around a tough home loss to Ohio State. This may not be the level of Purdue team you are used to, but they are not to be trifled with in big games.

Oregon: 3-seed

The Ducks boast a strong 8-2 mark in Quad 1 games, with wins against No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 4 Alabama. Losses in Quad 2 games against UCLA and Minnesota are not deal-breakers but may prevent them from ranking among the country’s truly elite.

Illinois: 4-seed

The Illini have been up-and-down while dealing with injuries. They are in a bit of a valley right now, having lost three of their last five. Strong wins over No. 17 Wisconsin and Oregon are carrying the positive elements of their resume, but they will need to rack up more impressive victories before the season wraps up.

Wisconsin: 4-seed

The Badgers have essentially been a resume-builder, having lost to Michigan, No. 9 Marquette, Illinois and UCLA. On the flip side, wins against Arizona and Pitt display the high end of what they can do. As the top team in the country in free throw percentage, the Badgers should be able to give their resume a bump with an extra win or two in crunch time situations.

Michigan: 5-seed

The Wolverines started strong in conference play but have dealt with bouts of short-term failure. Close losses against Wake Forest, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Minnesota hurt their record around the margins. Michigan, though, is a unique matchup that will present problems for teams with their size.

UCLA: 8-seed

The Bruins have not been at their best against top competition, with a 6-6 record in Quad 1 and 2 games. Mick Cronin’s club got through its rough patch of five losses in six games to win their last three, including a close victory over Wisconsin.

Maryland: 9-seed

Do not sleep on the Terrapins, who limit turnovers, score efficiently and rank sixth in scoring margin. Maryland needs to improve on the boards, which may have something to do with their 3-4 record in Quad 1 games. Recently, the Terrapins took a break from playing close games by blowing out Illinois by 21 in Champaign.

Ohio State: 11-seed (First Four)

The Buckeyes’ eight losses are too many to feel confident about their place in the field. However, their best wins rank up there with anyone – a 20-point, neutral-site win against No. 12 Kentucky and a road upset of No. 10 Purdue are nothing to turn your nose up at. Do not be surprised if Ohio State picks up more upset victories to help offset their more uneven moments.