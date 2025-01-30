Dean has 15, Fordham knocks off La Salle 88-72

PHILADELPHIA — Romad Dean had 15 points in Fordham’s 88-72 victory against La Salle on Wednesday night.

Dean added eight rebounds for the Rams (10-11, 2-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Matt Zona shot 5 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Jackie Johnson III and Jahmere Tripp both finished with 12 points.

The Explorers (11-10, 3-5) were led in scoring by Deuce Jones, who finished with 24 points and four steals. Jahlil White added 14 points and nine rebounds for La Salle. Corey McKeithan and Daeshon Shepherd both recorded 13 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Fordham visits Saint Bonaventure and La Salle hosts George Washington.