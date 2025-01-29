How to watch DePaul vs UConn: Live stream info for tonight’s men’s college basketball game

The college basketball excitement continues tonight on Peacock as the DePaul Blue Demons take on the UConn Huskies at 8 PM ET. But first, it’s Fordham vs LaSalle in an A10 showdown. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET with College Countdown. See below to find out how to live stream both games as well as additional information on how you can follow all of the college basketball action this season.

Tonight’s game marks the 22nd meeting between DePaul and UConn, with the Huskies leading the series 20-1, including an 81-68 victory on New Year’s Day.



The Blue Demons have dropped their last two games, most recently falling 86-69 to Butler on Saturday. Now 3-11 in their last 14 matchups, DePaul holds a conference-worst 1-9 record in the Big East. Offensive struggles have been a major issue this season, as the Blue Demons have shot under 40% from the field in three of their last seven games.

The Huskies are coming off a close 76-72 loss on the road against Xavier last Saturday. Sophomore guard Solo Ball recorded his first career double-double in the win with 20 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Ball, who’s scored in double figures in the last seven games, has been a consistent force for the Huskies this season.

UConn (14-6) has already lost twice as many games as they did last season. Their upcoming schedule includes tough matchups against No. 9 Marquette (Feb. 1) and No. 15 St. John’s (Feb. 7). With these challenges ahead, the two-time reigning champions — now ranked 25th in the AP Poll — will need to find ways to close the gap and secure victories. UConn is currently 5-5 in games decided by five points or fewer this season.

How to watch DePaul vs UConn:

When: Tonight, Wednesday, January 29

Tonight, Wednesday, January 29 Where: XL Center in Hartford, CT

XL Center in Hartford, CT Time: 8 PM ET

8 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock



What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

Fordham vs LaSalle at 7:00 PM ET (pregame coverage begins with College Countdown at 6:30 PM)

