Masters champ Rory McIlroy gets emotional talking about caddie Harry Diamond

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Final Round
Bryson DeChambeau ‘got to get better’ after wayward Sunday, says Rory McIlroy ‘didn’t talk to me once’
NHL: New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes
US-based Original Six Red Wings, Rangers, Bruins, Blackhawks eliminated from playoffs for 1st time
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks
Cubs pitcher Justin Steele to have season-ending elbow surgery

Top Clips

nbc_golf_brysonintv_250413.jpg
Bryson: McIlroy wouldn’t talk to me in final round
nbc_golf_justinrosepressfull_250413.jpg
Rose: Second Masters playoff loss punctuates both
nbc_golf_rorypressfull_250413.jpg
Rory: I didn’t make it easy, but a dream come true

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Final Round
Bryson DeChambeau ‘got to get better’ after wayward Sunday, says Rory McIlroy ‘didn’t talk to me once’
NHL: New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes
US-based Original Six Red Wings, Rangers, Bruins, Blackhawks eliminated from playoffs for 1st time
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks
Cubs pitcher Justin Steele to have season-ending elbow surgery

Top Clips

nbc_golf_brysonintv_250413.jpg
Bryson: McIlroy wouldn’t talk to me in final round
nbc_golf_justinrosepressfull_250413.jpg
Rose: Second Masters playoff loss punctuates both
nbc_golf_rorypressfull_250413.jpg
Rory: I didn’t make it easy, but a dream come true

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Masters champ Rory McIlroy gets emotional talking about caddie Harry Diamond

  
Published April 13, 2025 10:47 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rory McIlroy has endured plenty of anguishing moments while seeking to snap a decade-long drought in major championships.

That made celebrating Sunday’s win at the Masters with his caddie and longtime friend Harry Diamond all the more special.

They became friends after meeting on a putting green in Holywood, Northern Ireland, when they were 7 years old and have remained close since. When McIlroy decided to make a change on his bag in the summer of 2017, he asked Diamond to become his caddie.

Critics questioned the move time and time again, asking whether Diamond was the best man for the job.

But McIlroy stayed staunchly loyal to Diamond and refused to make a change, even though he hadn’t won a major since 2014, before his friend took the job. That made his career Grand Slam-clinching win at the Masters even sweeter.

“We’ve had so many good times together. He’s been like a big brother to me the whole way through my life,” McIlroy said as his eyes swelled up with tears. “So to be able to share this with him after all the close calls that we’ve had, all the crap that he’s had to take from people that don’t know anything about the game, yeah, this one is just as much his as it is mine.”

McIlroy called Diamond “a massive part” of what he’s accomplished, which includes 40 worldwide victories and 29 on the PGA Tour.

“I couldn’t think of anyone better to share it with than him,” McIlroy said.