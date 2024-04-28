Rory McIlroy’s career PGA Tour wins: A list of every event McIlroy has won on Tour
Published April 28, 2024 06:55 PM
Rory McIlroy earned his 25th PGA Tour title by teaming with Shane Lowry to capture the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
McIlroy is now tied for 23rd on the Tour’s all-time wins list, alongside Tommy Armour, Johnny Miller and Macdonald Smith. The victory moved him out of a tie with Gary Player and Dustin Johnson.
From his first win in 2010 at Quail Hollow to this one at TPC Louisiana, here’s a look at McIlroy’s career PGA Tour victories.
|No.
|Tournament
|1.
|2010 Quail Hollow Championship
|2.
|2011 U.S. Open
|3.
|2012 Honda Classic
|4.
|2012 PGA Championship
|5.
|2012 Deutsche Bank Championship
|6.
|2012 BMW Championship
|7.
|2014 Open Championship
|8.
|2014 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
|9.
|2014 PGA Championship
|10.
|2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play
|11.
|2015 Wells Fargo Championship
|12.
|2016 Deutsche Bank Championship
|13.
|2016 Tour Championship
|14.
|2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational
|15.
|2019 The Players Championship
|16.
|2019 RBC Canadian Open
|17.
|2019 Tour Championship
|18.
|2019 WGC-HSBC Champions
|19.
|2021 Wells Fargo Championship
|20.
|2021 CJ Cup
|21.
|2022 RBC Canadian Open
|22.
|2022 Tour Championship
|23.
|2022 CJ Cup
|24.
|2023 Genesis Scottish Open
|25.
|2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (with Shane Lowry)