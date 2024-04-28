 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry win playoff at Zurich Classic of New Orleans
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
What drivers said after NASCAR Cup race at Dover won by Denny Hamlin
PGA: MAY 2 - Quail Hollow Championship - Final Round
Rory McIlroy’s career PGA Tour wins: A list of every event McIlroy has won on Tour

Top Clips

oly_atm10_lyleswins_240428.jpg
Lyles wins 100m at Bermuda Grand Prix
nbc_nas_wurth400highlights_240428.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover
nbc_indy_thirdplaceintv_240428.jpg
Lundqvist ‘extremely happy’ to make Barber podium

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry win playoff at Zurich Classic of New Orleans
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
What drivers said after NASCAR Cup race at Dover won by Denny Hamlin
PGA: MAY 2 - Quail Hollow Championship - Final Round
Rory McIlroy’s career PGA Tour wins: A list of every event McIlroy has won on Tour

Top Clips

oly_atm10_lyleswins_240428.jpg
Lyles wins 100m at Bermuda Grand Prix
nbc_nas_wurth400highlights_240428.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover
nbc_indy_thirdplaceintv_240428.jpg
Lundqvist ‘extremely happy’ to make Barber podium

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PGA Tour career wins list: Players with most victories in Tour history

  
Published April 28, 2024 07:12 PM

With Rory McIlroy’s victory (alongside Shane Lowry) in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, he becomes one of 26 players with at least 25 career PGA Tour wins.

Sam Snead and Tiger Woods lead the list with 82 official Tour titles. Here’s a look at all the players with at least 25 victories.

T1.Sam Snead82
T1.Tiger Woods82
3.Jack Nicklaus73
4.Ben Hogan64
5.Arnold Palmer62
6.Byron Nelson52
7.Billy Casper51
T8.Walter Hagen45
T8.Phil Mickelson45
T10.Cary Middlecoff39
T10.Tom Watson39
12.Gene Sarazen38
13.Lloyd Mangrum36
14.Vijay Singh34
15.Jimmy Demaret31
16.Horton Smith30
T17.Harry Cooper29
T17.Gene Littler29
T17.Lee Trevino29
T20.Leo Diegel28
T20.Paul Runyon28
22.Henry Picard26
T23.Tommy Armour25
T23.Macdonald Smith25
T23.Johnny Miller25
T23.Rory McIlroy25