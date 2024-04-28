PGA Tour career wins list: Players with most victories in Tour history
Published April 28, 2024 07:12 PM
With Rory McIlroy’s victory (alongside Shane Lowry) in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, he becomes one of 26 players with at least 25 career PGA Tour wins.
Sam Snead and Tiger Woods lead the list with 82 official Tour titles. Here’s a look at all the players with at least 25 victories.
|T1.
|Sam Snead
|82
|T1.
|Tiger Woods
|82
|3.
|Jack Nicklaus
|73
|4.
|Ben Hogan
|64
|5.
|Arnold Palmer
|62
|6.
|Byron Nelson
|52
|7.
|Billy Casper
|51
|T8.
|Walter Hagen
|45
|T8.
|Phil Mickelson
|45
|T10.
|Cary Middlecoff
|39
|T10.
|Tom Watson
|39
|12.
|Gene Sarazen
|38
|13.
|Lloyd Mangrum
|36
|14.
|Vijay Singh
|34
|15.
|Jimmy Demaret
|31
|16.
|Horton Smith
|30
|T17.
|Harry Cooper
|29
|T17.
|Gene Littler
|29
|T17.
|Lee Trevino
|29
|T20.
|Leo Diegel
|28
|T20.
|Paul Runyon
|28
|22.
|Henry Picard
|26
|T23.
|Tommy Armour
|25
|T23.
|Macdonald Smith
|25
|T23.
|Johnny Miller
|25
|T23.
|Rory McIlroy
|25