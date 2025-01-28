 Skip navigation
How to watch Fordham vs La Salle Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info, game preview

  
Published January 28, 2025 03:05 PM
Josh Rivera hits the go-ahead three-pointer with 24 seconds left to lift the Fordham Rams over the Duquesne Dukes.

Mid-week, mid-season basketball continues this Wednesday on Peacock with a two-game slate. The action kicks off with the Fordham Rams taking on the La Salle Explorers at 7pm ET, followed by the DePaul Blue Demons and the No. 25 UConn Huskies at 8pm ET, all streaming on Peacock. La Salle won the most recent meeting between these teams, an 81-76 victory last season. Prior to that game, Fordham had won the previous five meetings.

The Rams come into Wednesday’s matchup having snapped a six-game losing streak with a 65-63 win vs Duquesne on Sunday their last time out. That win was their long-awaited first conference victory of the season (the Rams are currently 1-6 in the A-10).

The Rams are in their third game without head coach Keith Urgo, who is serving a four-game suspension. That suspension is self-imposed by the program and “is consistent with the updated NCAA guidelines related to recruiting violations,” the school said in a statement. Associate head coach Tray Woodall has served as interim HC in Urgo’s absence.

La Salle also enters this game coming off a win — they defeated Rhode Island 70-64 on Saturday, with graduate student guard Corey McKeithan leading the scoring with 20 points. The win snapped a two-game losing skid, and the Explorers are off to an 11-9 start for the second straight season.

La Salle is 8-1 at home this season, marking their best home start since the 2016-17 season. They’ve performed better in just about every statistical category at John Glaser Arena vs at away and neutral sites, and are averaging 80.4 points per game at home and 71.0 points per game on the road.

For full information on how to watch Wednesday’s game, including start time and streaming info, see below.

READ MORE: Auburn, Duke top men’s AP Top 25, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt make poll debuts; UConn tumbles to No. 25

How to Watch Fordham vs La Salle Men’s College Basketball

  • Date: Wednesday, January 29th
  • Time: 7:00pm ET
  • Location: John Glaser Arena (Philadelphia, PA)
  • Streaming: Peacock
  • Other College Basketball on Peacock Wednesday: DePaul vs UConn at 8:00pm ET

How to Watch College Basketball on Peacock

You can watch college basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

2024-25 A-10 Men’s Basketball Schedule

Date
Game
Platform/Network
Time (ET)
Wed., Jan. 29
Fordham at La Salle
Peacock
7 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 1
Fordham at St. Bonaventure
USA Network
12:30 p.m.
George Washington at La Salle
USA Network
2:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 8
Richmond at Davidson
USA Network
12 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 9
George Washington at St. Bonaventure
USA Network
12 p.m.
UMass at La Salle
USA Network
2 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 12
VCU at George Washington
Peacock
7 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 15
Saint Joseph’s at George Mason
USA Network
12:30 p.m.
Duquesne at Dayton
USA Network
2:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 22
Richmond at Saint Joseph’s
USA Network
12:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Saint Louis
USA Network
2:30 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 26
St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s
Peacock
7 p.m.
Sat., March 1
Saint Joseph’s at Fordham
USA Network
12 p.m.
Sat., March 8
Loyola Chicago at UMass
USA Network
12:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at La Salle
USA Network
2:30 p.m.