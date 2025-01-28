How to watch Fordham vs La Salle Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info, game preview

Mid-week, mid-season basketball continues this Wednesday on Peacock with a two-game slate. The action kicks off with the Fordham Rams taking on the La Salle Explorers at 7pm ET, followed by the DePaul Blue Demons and the No. 25 UConn Huskies at 8pm ET, all streaming on Peacock. La Salle won the most recent meeting between these teams, an 81-76 victory last season. Prior to that game, Fordham had won the previous five meetings.

The Rams come into Wednesday’s matchup having snapped a six-game losing streak with a 65-63 win vs Duquesne on Sunday their last time out. That win was their long-awaited first conference victory of the season (the Rams are currently 1-6 in the A-10).

The Rams are in their third game without head coach Keith Urgo, who is serving a four-game suspension. That suspension is self-imposed by the program and “is consistent with the updated NCAA guidelines related to recruiting violations,” the school said in a statement. Associate head coach Tray Woodall has served as interim HC in Urgo’s absence.

La Salle also enters this game coming off a win — they defeated Rhode Island 70-64 on Saturday, with graduate student guard Corey McKeithan leading the scoring with 20 points. The win snapped a two-game losing skid, and the Explorers are off to an 11-9 start for the second straight season.

La Salle is 8-1 at home this season, marking their best home start since the 2016-17 season. They’ve performed better in just about every statistical category at John Glaser Arena vs at away and neutral sites, and are averaging 80.4 points per game at home and 71.0 points per game on the road.

For full information on how to watch Wednesday’s game, including start time and streaming info, see below.

How to Watch Fordham vs La Salle Men’s College Basketball

Date: Wednesday, January 29th

Time: 7:00pm ET

Location: John Glaser Arena (Philadelphia, PA)

Streaming: Peacock

