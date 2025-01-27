Big East men’s Bracketology: Will Marquette, St. John’s separate from rest of pack in second half of season?

Now that the second half of the men’s college basketball season is here, we can start turning an eye toward March Madness and our brackets. Look no further than the Big East for an intriguing mix of teams, featuring the two-time defending champion UConn Huskies looking to rediscover their mojo and a few teams pushing the boundaries of what they were thought to be capable of.

That means it is time to keep closer tabs on the goings-on in men’s Big East hoops action. This Bracketology series will serve to give an approximate idea of where the conference’s best teams may be seeded in the big dance, but it will also check in on top teams’ recent form as well as their upcoming schedules.

No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles

Projected seed: 2

The Golden Eagles look like the best team in the Big East, boasting strong non-conference wins over Maryland, No. 10 Purdue, Georgia and No. 17 Wisconsin. They have not always met their standard this year, but in a season where the conference’s other recent powers have taken a step back, this is a great opportunity for Marquette to set itself up with a high tournament seed.

No. 15 St. John’s Red Storm

Projected seed: 5

The Red Storm are tied with Marquette atop the conference standings and getting better every day under Rick Pitino. They do not have many amazing wins to their name, but their three losses have come to three tournament teams by a combined five points. This team can play with anyone on any day, and that makes St. John’s dangerous to any team in the postseason.

No. 25 Connecticut Huskies

Projected seed: 6

Between the inconsistent play and Dan Hurley’s frequent eruptions, it is safe to say it has been a strange season for the two-time defending champions. The Huskies rank outside the top 100 in scoring defense and are not matching the offensive efficiency of their championship years. Still, all but one of their losses have come by five points or fewer. A few different bounces of the ball, and maybe we’re not talking about this season as a disappointment.

Creighton Bluejays

Projected seed: 8

Ryan Kalkbrenner continues to be an impact presence on the inside, but is he enough? The Blue Jays’ best wins stack up with anyone, having beaten No. 11 Kansas, No. 25 UConn, and No. 15 St. John’s. On the other hand, they also have strange blowout losses to UNLV and Georgetown. Now, they are on a five-game winning streak. Who is this team, really?