How to watch Fordham vs St. Bonaventure, George Washington vs La Salle: Live Stream info for A10 doubleheader

Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball is back this weekend, when four conference rivals square off in a doubleheader on USA Network and Peacock.

First, St. Bonaventure University (16-6, 4-5) hosts in-state rival Fordham University (10-11, 2-6) at Reilly Center. Then, George Washington University (15-6, 4-4) will take on La Salle University (11-10, 3-5) in Philadelphia.

How to watch Fordham vs. St. Bonaventure:

When: Saturday, Feb. 1

Saturday, Feb. 1 Where: Reilly Center in St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center in St. Bonaventure, New York Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch George Washington vs. La Salle:

When: Saturday, Feb. 1

Saturday, Feb. 1 Where: John Glaser Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John Glaser Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Peacock

Fordham vs. St. Bonaventure Storylines:

Fordham will look to win its third consecutive game when it takes on St. Bonaventure. The Rams improved to 10-11 overall and 2-6 in conference play after defeating La Salle 88-72 on Wednesday.

Fordham had six players score at least 10 points in the victory, led by junior forward Romad Dean, who tallied 15 and secured eight rebounds.

St. Bonaventure enters Saturday’s game with one of the best overall records (16-6) in the A-10, but is just 4-5 in conference play.

The Bonnies beat Dayton 75-53 on Tuesday night, which marked the 400th career victory for head coach Mark Schmidt.

Junior guard Lajae Jones made a career-high six 3-pointers en route to scoring a game-high 23 points, also recording seven rebounds and two blocks. Senior guard Melvin Council Jr. added 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

The Bonnies will attempt to sweep the season series with the Rams on Saturday, after St. Bonaventure beat Fordham 86-66 in the Bronx on Jan. 4. Council Jr. scored a game-high 24 points while tallying eight assists and five steals to help the Bonnies earn their eighth consecutive victory.

Redshirt sophomore guard Jonah Hinton scored 17 points and Jones added 16 in the victory. Senior guard Jackie Johnson III led the Rams with 21 points and two steals.

Saturday will mark the 52nd all-time meeting between Fordham and St. Bonaventure. The Bonnies lead the series 33-18, winning the past two matchups and 19 of the past 23.

George Washington vs. La Salle Storylines:

George Washington enters Saturday as the fourth-best team in the A-10. The Revolutionaries have won two consecutive games, most recently defeating Richmond 75-66 on Wednesday.

Transfer forward Rafael Castro had an outstanding game, notching 21 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks. Transfer players were responsible for 40 of George Washington’s 75 points and 22 of their 39 rebounds in the win.

The Revolutionaries will attempt to secure their first three-game winning streak in conference play against La Salle, which lost to Fordham on Wednesday and has lost three of their last four games.

05:27 Highlights: Balanced Fordham bests La Salle Six Rams scored in double figures, helping Fordham earn a comfortable win over La Salle despite a 24-point outing from Deuce Jones.

La Salle is 13th in the A-10, but they have some talented players on their team. Senior guard Corey McKeithan averages 15.6 points per game and shoots 37.8% from behind the arc, while freshman guard Deuce Jones is averaging 11.4 points a game this season and has scored 20 or more four times.

When the Revolutionaries and Explorers take the court Saturday, it will mark the first time these teams have played this year. La Salle has won the previous three matchups against George Washington, including a first-round A-10 conference tournament game in Brooklyn on March 12.

