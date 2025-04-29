 Skip navigation
Rick Tocchet
Rick Tocchet won’t return as Canucks coach. He becomes a top candidate for vacancies around the NHL
San Jose Sharks
NHL draft lottery: San Jose Sharks have the best odds at getting the No. 1 pick
Paul Sewald
Guardians place right-hander Paul Sewald on 15-day injured list with right shoulder strain

Top Clips

nbc_roto_judkins_v2_250429.jpg
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
nbc_oht_ohtrebrandtease_250429.jpg
We are On Her Turf
nbc_roto_glasnow_v3_250429.jpg
Glasnow on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rick Tocchet
Rick Tocchet won’t return as Canucks coach. He becomes a top candidate for vacancies around the NHL
San Jose Sharks
NHL draft lottery: San Jose Sharks have the best odds at getting the No. 1 pick
Paul Sewald
Guardians place right-hander Paul Sewald on 15-day injured list with right shoulder strain

Top Clips

nbc_roto_judkins_v2_250429.jpg
How Judkins fits in Browns’ crowded backfield
nbc_oht_ohtrebrandtease_250429.jpg
We are On Her Turf
nbc_roto_glasnow_v3_250429.jpg
Glasnow on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
USC basketball recruit Alijah Arenas has no major injuries after vehicle crash in Los Angeles

  
Published April 29, 2025 05:33 PM

LOS ANGELES — Alijah Arenas, the Southern California basketball recruit who was involved in a fiery vehicle accident, has no major injuries and is expected to be leaving the hospital.

The 18-year-old son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas was removed from an induced coma a day after the crash in the Reseda section of the San Fernando Valley.

“Happy to announce that Alijah is doing much better,” Josiah Johnson, a host of the elder Arenas’ podcast, said. “Just got off the phone with Gil. ... Alijah’s doing better, walking, talking, progressing very well, should be released from the hospital very soon. No major injuries as a result of the car accident.”

Johnson said the younger Arenas was returning from the gym when he “lost control” of the Tesla Cybertruck he was driving.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the vehicle crashed into a tree and/or fire hydrant. The LA Police Department responded to the scene shortly before 5 a.m..

An official cause of the crash has not been released.

Arenas committed to the Trojans in January. The five-star prospect attends Chatsworth High, where he became the first boys player in the area to score 3,000 career points.