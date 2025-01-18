How to watch No. 17 Purdue vs No. 13 Oregon men’s college basketball: Time, streaming info, game preview

It’s a huge matchup this afternoon at 3pm ET on NBC and Peacock as the No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers take on the No. 13 Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.

Purdue enters today’s game on a six-game win streak, tied for the second-longest active streak in the conference. Meanwhile, Oregon has made a habit of close games of late, taking the win in their last three games by a combined total of seven points.

This six-game winning streak marks the first time since February-March 1988 that Purdue has won 5 straight Big Ten games by double-figures. The Boilermakers are coming of a 69-58 win over Washington on Wednesday and have been powered by oustanding defense during this run.

“I just think the activity, our hands, just being active… Whether that’s ball screens or whether that’s post-ups or drives,” head coach Matt Painter said of the team’s performance on defense of late. “It’s our guys’ attention to detail and just kind of recognizing when guys are up against it and they’re making tough passes.”

Junior guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer have been the heart and soul of the team this season, and Smith is the only player in D-I with 250+ points, 150+ assists and 75+ rebounds this season. Along with junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, the squad has managed to fill the void left by Purdue powerhouse Zach Edey, now in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Boilermakers are 14-4 (6-1 Big Ten) entering this afternoon’s matchup.

Meanwhile, the Ducks have rebounded from a tough 109-77 loss at home to then No. 2 Illinois in early January. They’re 15-2 (4-2 Big Ten) and have won their last three, vs Maryland, at Ohio State, and at Penn State, with all wins marked by a second-half comeback.

“Two close ball games,” head coach Dana Altman said of the road wins at Ohio State and Penn State. “The guys figured out a way to get both of them. It was different scenarios, situations we had to overcome, but I thought the guys stayed together, came back from deficits in both games.”

For full information on how to watch this afternoon’s game and all college basketball on Peacock, see below.

How to Watch Purdue vs Oregon College Basketball

Date: Today, January 18th

Time: 3pm ET

Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

How to watch College Basketball on Peacock

You can watch college basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.