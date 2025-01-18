 Skip navigation
All Scores
Oregon vs. Purdue Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for January 18

  
Published January 18, 2025 09:47 AM

Its Saturday, January 18, and the 17th-ranked Purdue Boilermakers (6-1, 14-4) and the 15th-ranked Oregon Ducks (4- 2, 15-2) meet tonight at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.

The Boilermakers are currently 14-4 and the Ducks are 15-2. The Ducks’ record in their last ten games is 7-2 while the Boilermakers’ record is 5-0 in 2025. Wednesday night Purdue won at Washington, 69-58. Oregon also won their last game. The Ducks won at Penn State, 82-81.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Boilermakers at Ducks

  • Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
  • Time: 3:00PM EST
  • Site: Matthew Knight Arena
  • City: Eugene, OR
  • Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Boilermakers at Ducks

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Boilermakers (+110), Ducks (-134)
  • Spread: Ducks -2.5
  • Total: 147.5 points

Boilermakers vs Ducks Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Boilermakers & Ducks game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Purdue at +2.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 147.5.

Expert picks & predictions for Purdue at Oregon

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Boilermakers vs Ducks: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Purdue is on a streak of 3 straight road wins
  • 4 of Oregon’s last 5 home games have gone OVER the Total
  • Oregon has failed to cover in 5 of its last 7 home games

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

