How to watch USC vs Indiana: TV, live stream info for Sunday’s Big Ten women’s college basketball game

JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans take on the Indiana Hoosiers this Sunday afternoon on NBC and Peacock. Tip off is at 12 PM ET. See below to find out how you can live stream Sunday’s USC vs Indiana match up, as well as additional information on how you can follow all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.



Stream the “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins” documentary on Peacock

The Trojans are off to their best start since the 1993-1994 season, improving to 16-1 after a 95-73 victory over Penn State last Sunday, their 12th straight win. Juju Watkins and Kiki Iriafen led the way with a combined 63 points. Watkins finished with 35 points and 11 rebounds, earning her third double-double of the season, while Iriafen scored 28 points, marking her sixth game with 20 or more. The duo has reached double digits in all 17 of USC’s games this season.

USC enters Sunday’s matchup undefeated in conference play (6-0).

The Hoosiers look to bounce back after falling 68-54 to Illinois on Thursday night. Despite strong performances from Shay Ciezki, Chloe Moore-McNeil, and Sydney Parrish, who each scored 13 points, the team couldn’t keep up with Fighting Illini.

Head coach Teri Moren has guided the Hoosiers to nine-straight 20-win seasons since taking over in 2014. Last year, Indiana reached the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament, setting program records for 3-pointers made (268), 3-point percentage (39.6%), field goal percentage (50.4%), and assists (591).

The Hoosiers are 4-2 in Big Ten play this season.

How to watch USC vs Indiana:

When: Sunday, January 19

Sunday, January 19 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN Time: 12 PM ET

12 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

How can I watch the “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins” documentary on Peacock

JuJu Watkins, along with her family and friends, gives viewers an exclusive look into USC Trojans guards’ life and journey on and off the court. You can watch full episodes here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started