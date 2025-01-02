 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Liam McNeeley leaves UConn win at DePaul with right ankle injury

  
Published January 2, 2025 12:51 AM

CHICAGO — UConn freshman Liam McNeeley will have an MRI on Thursday on his injured right ankle.

McNeeley got hurt in the second half of the Huskies’ 81-68 victory at DePaul on Wednesday. The 6-foot-7 forward went down after he collided with DePaul guard Layden Blocker while going for the ball on a deflected pass.

“Hopefully it’s just a sprain,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “We don’t know much.”

McNeeley had to be helped off the floor. He finished with nine points and six rebounds in almost 25 1/2 minutes of playing time.

UConn hosts Providence on Sunday and then has road games against Villanova and Georgetown.

The Blue Demons rallied after McNeeley’s injury, but the Huskies got big 3-pointers from Alex Karaban and Solo Ball to help close it out.

“Little bit of a mishap, but it’s just the next man up mentality,” Ball said of McNeeley’s departure. “We know all the work that we put in in practice that everyone is prepared. We make sure that the next man up is always ready.”

McNeeley was a highly touted recruit for UConn coming out of Texas. He is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in 14 games for the two-time defending national champions.