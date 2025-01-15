 Skip navigation
Luis’ 19 lead St. John’s over Georgetown 63-58

  
Published January 14, 2025 11:35 PM

NEW YORK — RJ Luis Jr. scored 19 points as St. John’s beat Georgetown 63-58 on Tuesday night.

Luis shot 7 for 19 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Red Storm (15-3, 6-1 Big East Conference). Aaron Scott added 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Zuby Ejiofor finished with 10 points.

The Hoyas (12-5, 3-3) were led in scoring by Micah Peavy, who finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Georgetown also got 13 points, six assists and two steals from Malik Mack. Curtis Williams finished with 11 points.

Luis scored 10 points in the first half and St. John’s went into the break trailing 37-27. St. John’s used a 19-2 second-half run to come back from a 14-point deficit and take the lead at 46-43 with 12:28 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Kadary Richmond scored 10 second-half points.