Syracuse knocks No. 6 Miami out of ACC title game and possibly the playoff with 42-38 win
No. 5 Notre Dame punches CFP ticket with two late interception return TDs to beat USC
Milroe, No. 13 Alabama keep playoff hopes alive with 28-14 win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl

Oregon forces fumble to set up second James TD
Holden’s explosive catch sets up James TD
Highlights: St. John’s takes down Harvard

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Luis puts up 24, St. John’s beats Harvard

  
Published November 30, 2024 09:01 PM

NEW YORK — RJ Luis’ 24 points helped St. John’s defeat Harvard 77-64 on Saturday night.

Luis also contributed 10 rebounds for the Red Storm (6-2). Kadary Richmond added 18 points while going 8 of 14 from the field while he also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Simeon Wilcher had 12 points and went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Chandler Pigge finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Crimson (2-6). Harvard also got 11 points from Louis Lesmond. Evan Nelson also had 11 points.

St. John’s took the lead early. Luis scored 11 points in the first half on the way to a 40-28 halftime lead.