No. 9 Alabama survives scare from Rutgers, advances to Player Era Championship with 95-90 win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
Gold Glove shortstop Brandon Crawford announces retirement after 14 major league seasons
NCAA Basketball: Fort Myers Tip-Off-Championship Xavier at Michigan
Danny Wolf scores 20 and Michigan knocks off No. 22 Xavier 78-53
Fairleigh Dickinson v Connecticut
Bueckers, Fudd carry No. 2 UConn women to title in Bahamas with 73-60 win over No. 18 Ole Miss

Top Clips

Cisse.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 18 Cisse, Newcastle
nbc_roto_rfshawksjets_241127.jpg
Has JSN surpassed Metcalf as SEA’s fantasy WR1?
nbc_roto_rfseaglesravens_241127.jpg
Can Eagles get passing game going vs. Ravens?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
Gold Glove shortstop Brandon Crawford announces retirement after 14 major league seasons
NCAA Basketball: Fort Myers Tip-Off-Championship Xavier at Michigan
Danny Wolf scores 20 and Michigan knocks off No. 22 Xavier 78-53
Fairleigh Dickinson v Connecticut
Bueckers, Fudd carry No. 2 UConn women to title in Bahamas with 73-60 win over No. 18 Ole Miss

Top Clips

Cisse.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 18 Cisse, Newcastle
nbc_roto_rfshawksjets_241127.jpg
Has JSN surpassed Metcalf as SEA’s fantasy WR1?
nbc_roto_rfseaglesravens_241127.jpg
Can Eagles get passing game going vs. Ravens?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

No. 9 Alabama survives scare from Rutgers, advances to Player Era Championship with 95-90 win

  
Published November 28, 2024 01:01 AM

LAS VEGAS — Mark Sears scored 24 points and No. 9 Alabama defeated Rutgers 95-90 on Wednesday night in the Players Era Festival at MGM Grand Garden.

Rutgers pulled within two with 1:28 left, but five free throws down the stretch sealed the win for the Crimson Tide (6-1).

Grant Nelson had 17 points and nine rebounds for Alabama, while Mouhamed Dioubate, Jarin Stevenson and Derrion Reid scored 10 points apiece.

Dylan Harper led Rutgers (5-2) with a career-high 37 points. Ace Bailey finished with 22 points and Jeremiah Williams chipped in with 10 points for the Scarlet Knights.

Takeaways

Rutgers: Harper, son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper Sr., continued an impressive start to his collegiate career with his seventh straight double-figure performance. The freshman point guard from New Jersey is averaging 24.5 points per game thus far.

Alabama: After squandering a six-point lead midway through the first half and falling behind by five, the Crimson Tide got a boost from their bench, as their reserves outscored Rutgers’ 15-5 in the first half. Alabama’s bench finished with a 38-6 edge.

Key moment

Moments after Rutgers’ Jordan Derkack’s failed dunk attempt, Sears chose not to drive the lane during the ensuing fast break and instead drained a 3-pointer to give Alabama a 56-53 lead early in the second half. The Tide led from that point forward.

Key stat

2 - Rutgers, which came into the game hitting 35.2% from 3-point range, made just two of its 13 attempts from long-range, a paltry 15.3%.

Up next

Both teams return to action Saturday, the final day of the Players Era Festival. Alabama will meet Oregon in the championship game. Rutgers awaits the result of Wednesday’s final game between No. 6 Houston and Notre Dame to determine its next opponent.