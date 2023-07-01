 Skip navigation
AJ
Smith-Shawver

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season
The Kansas City Royals hope to settle on the location for a new ballpark by the end of the summer.
  • AJ Smith-Shawver
    ATL Starting Pitcher #62
    Braves option RHP AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A
  • AJ Smith-Shawver
    ATL Starting Pitcher #62
    AJ Smith-Shawver yields three homers to Reds
  • Aaron Nola.jpg
    Aaron Nola
    PHI Starting Pitcher #27
    Braves vs. Phillies postponed on Wednesday (rain)
  • AJ Smith-Shawver
    ATL Starting Pitcher #62
    AJ Smith-Shawver to start on Friday against Reds
  • AJ Smith-Shawver
    ATL Starting Pitcher #62
    Smith-Shawver earns first MLB win against Rockies
Debating Ohtani vs. Acuna Jr., 2023 NFL futures
MLB Best Bets, June 26: Cease, Verlander, Twins vs Braves
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Braves cut Charlie Culberson before infielder’s father was to throw 1st pitch
Pete Alonso, the NL home run leader, makes speedy return to Mets after wrist injury
Olson hits early grand slam, NL-leading Braves add three more homers for fifth straight victory
MLB homer leader Pete Alonso to IL with bone bruise, sprain in wrist