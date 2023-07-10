 Skip navigation
MLBHouston AstrosBrice Matthews

Brice
Matthews

Altuve oblique injury
Altuve placed on injured list by Astros with left oblique discomfort
Altuve already missed four games in early June with an injury in the other oblique.
  • Brice Matthews
    HOU Shortstop
    Astros round out first round with Nebraska SS Brice Matthews
Pickups of the Day: Don’t Doubt Jarren Duran
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,
MLB Best Bets, July 5: Twins vs Royals and Padres vs Angels
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Mariners’ Rodríguez and Kirby among All-Star injury replacements for July 11 game
MLB Best Bets, July 4: Freeland, Corbin, Greinke Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Struggling Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah allows 11 runs in first minor league game
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8