Astros at Guardians prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 6

It’s Friday, June 6 and the Astros (34-28) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (33-28). Colton Gordon is slated to take the mound for Houston against Logan Allen for Cleveland.

Houston is coming off a winning series against Pittsburgh and won three of the past four and eight of the last 11. Cleveland stole one win against New York but lost the series after going 3-3 against the Angels and Dodgers.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Guardians

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, SNP

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Astros at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Astros (+100), Guardians (-119)

Spread: Guardians 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Guardians

Pitching matchup for June 6, 2025: Colton Gordon vs. Logan Allen

Astros: Colton Gordon, (0-1, 5.95 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 6 Strikeouts Guardians: Logan Allen, (3-3, 4.22 ERA)

Last outing: 1.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 0 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Astros and the Guardians:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Astros at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Guardians

The Astros have won 3 straight games against the Guardians

The Guardians’ last 3 games at home versus the Astros have stayed under the Total

The Guardians have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.95 units

Houston is 3-1 on the ML in Colton Gordon‘s last four starts

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: