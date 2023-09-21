 Skip navigation
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Four
PGA responds to Stacy Lewis’ criticism: We’re ‘enthusiastic supporters’
T.J. Hockenson
Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
RotoPat's Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings
RotoPat’s Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings

Penn_State__560918.jpg
Bet it in a minute: Take Penn State, Notre Dame
PFT Draft: NFL Week 3 key matchups
PFT Draft: NFL Week 3 key matchups
nbc_pft_tnfprops_230921.jpg
DraftKings Sportsbooks TNF props: Giants vs. 49ers

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Four
PGA responds to Stacy Lewis’ criticism: We’re ‘enthusiastic supporters’
T.J. Hockenson
Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
RotoPat’s Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings

Penn_State__560918.jpg
Bet it in a minute: Take Penn State, Notre Dame
nbc_pft_week3_230921.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 3 key matchups
nbc_pft_tnfprops_230921.jpg
DraftKings Sportsbooks TNF props: Giants vs. 49ers

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jeff
MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
Yankees and Tigers will play in the Little League Classic on Aug. 18 next year
Detroit will be home team for the game, originally scheduled for Comerica Park, where the teams meet on Aug. 16 and 17.
Pickups of the Day: Swoop in for Suárez
Saves and Steals: The Final Stretch
Pickups of the Day: We Yearn for O’Hearn
Pitchers to look for at the end of fantasy season
Pickups of the Day: Perfect Combo with Ryan Yarbrough
Mixing It Up: Giolito tweaks his slider, Stone leans on sinker