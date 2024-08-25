Aaron Judge becomes fifth player in MLB history with three 50-homer seasons

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer in the first inning to become the fifth player with three 50-homer seasons and went deep again in the seventh as the New York Yankees routed the Colorado Rockies 10-3 on Sunday.

Judge reached 50 in New York’s 131st game. Two years ago when he hit 62 to break Roger Maris’ single-season AL mark, Judge reached 50 in the Yankees’ 129th contest.

After not homering for a fifth straight game Saturday, Judge reached the milestone when he hit an 0-2 changeup from Austin Gomber (4-9) and lifted it into the Colorado bullpen beyond the left-center field fence to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead.

Judge joined Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Alex Rodriguez as the only players with three 50-homer seasons. Ruth, McGwire and Sosa had four 50-homer seasons while Rodriguez had two with Texas and another for the Yankees in 2007.

“A great accomplishment but there’s still more to be done,” Judge said. “This team’s got a big mission in front of them and we’re all focused on that right now.”

It also was Judge’s 18th homer in the first inning this season, tying Rodriguez (2001) for the single-season record in an opening inning, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Judge is on pace for 63 homers — he’s averaging one in every nine at-bats.

“We’re running out of superlatives to what we’re seeing, especially in this time where hitting is difficult,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s just fun to watch him, first of all who he is and the teammate that he is, but then just his desire and obsession with just getting a little bit better each and every year. And that’s what we’re seeing.”

After he flew out in the second and walked in the fifth, Judge lined a first-pitch fastball from rookie Jeff Criswell into the right field seats for his 51st homer. After crossing the plate and being greeted by teammates, Judge took a curtain call.

“I didn’t want to come out until Boonie told me. He kind of gave me the look and the nod, so I went out there,” Judge said. “The fans are pumped up. We kind of hit a lull there in the game. We scored had the lead, they kind of came back. They were down one for a while and for us to explode there for a couple of runs, the fans were pumped up.”

Judge’s second homer occurred in between solo shots by Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton. It marked the first time since Sept. 17, 2020, against Toronto that the Yankees hit three straight homers.

“That was a trifecta right there,” Boone said.

It was the fourth time the powerful trio homered in the same game this season and second time in two weeks.

“I know how much power those guys have, I got to be the one who starts everything,” Soto said with a laugh. “I know they can get it done, really quick and really easy.”

Gleyber Torres scored on Judge’s first homer and lined a three-run drive in the eighth.

Judge homered for the seventh time in his last six games and for the 10th time in 13 games. Judge also has 47 homers in his last 102 games.

“It’s unreal,” Stanton said. “He does something special every day.”

It was the Yankee captain’s 39th career multi-homer game and fifth this season. Judge missed a chance at a third homer when he grounded out to end the eighth.

Torres and Soto also had RBI singles in the second before Judge saw six straight curveballs and flew out with two on.

Charlie Blackmon scored on a forceout in the first when third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. committed two errors. Rookie Drew Romo had an RBI single and Ryan McMahon hit an RBI double in the fifth.

New York starter Marcus Stroman (9-6) allowed three runs and five hits in five innings.

Gomber allowed four runs and six hits in six innings.

“That’s the reason the guy is the best player in the league,” Gomber said about Judge.