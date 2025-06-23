Cubs at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 23

It’s Monday, June 23 and the Cubs (46-31) are in St. Louis to take on the Cardinals (42-36). Ben Brown is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Matthew Liberatore for St. Louis.

The Cubs are 3.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers but are just .500 in their last 10 games. They recently dropped their series with the Mariners 2-1. They were outscored 30-20.

The Cardinals have been on a slight hot streak. They have won six of their last 10 games and back-to-back series.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Cardinals

Date: Monday, June 23, 2025

Time: 7:45PM EST

Site: Busch Stadium

City: St. Louis, MO

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, Marquee Sports Network

Odds for the Cubs at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Cubs (-109), Cardinals (-110)

Spread: Cardinals 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Cardinals

Pitching matchup for June 23, 2025: Ben Brown vs. Matthew Liberatore

Cubs: Ben Brown, (4-5, 5.57 ERA)

Last outing (Milwaukee Brewers, 6/17): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore, (4-6, 4.08 ERA)

Last outing (Chicago White Sox, 6/17): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Cardinals

The Cardinals have won 4 of their last 5 home games against NL Central teams

Each of the Cubs’ last 3 games at the Cardinals have gone over the Total

The Cardinals have failed to cover the Run Line in 6 of their last 7 home games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Cardinals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Cubs and the Cardinals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the St. Louis Cardinals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

