Aaron Judge comes off injured list before Yankees open series at Baltimore

  
Published July 28, 2023 05:19 PM
Aaron Judge

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge reacts after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in New York. It was Judge’s 50th home run, which sets a new record the most home runs hit by a rookie in the MLB. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

AP

BALTIMORE — The New York Yankees reinstated Aaron Judge from the injured list on Friday before they open a weekend road series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Judge had been out since tearing a ligament in his right big toe June 3 when he crashed into the right-field fence while making a catch at Dodger Stadium.

Judge played a simulated game Wednesday at the team’s complex in Tampa, Florida, and returned to New York after that, manager Aaron Boone said.

The 2022 American League MVP faced live pitching Sunday at Yankee Stadium for the first time since the injury. Boone said Judge homered during a simulated game Tuesday in Florida. He also played the field and ran the bases.

New York is 19-23 since Judge got hurt in Los Angeles. The Yankees are 30-19 with Judge, who also missed 10 games earlier this season with a right hip strain.

Judge set an AL record with 62 home runs last year. He is batting .291 with 19 homers and 40 RBIs in the first season of a $360 million, nine-year contract he signed last offseason.

To make room for Judge, the Yankees optioned infielder Oswald Peraza to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.