 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Brody Malone wins U.S. all-around gymnastics title in return from injury
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results

Top Clips

oly_gria_malonebestscores_240601.jpg
Malone on rings, parallel bars aides title pursuit
oly_gria_malonefull_240601.jpg
Malone rises above injury to win national title
oly_gria_richard_240601.jpg
Richard soars to second at U.S. Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Brody Malone wins U.S. all-around gymnastics title in return from injury
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results

Top Clips

oly_gria_malonebestscores_240601.jpg
Malone on rings, parallel bars aides title pursuit
oly_gria_malonefull_240601.jpg
Malone rises above injury to win national title
oly_gria_richard_240601.jpg
Richard soars to second at U.S. Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Iga Swiatek wins shortest match of her French Open career to reach quarterfinals

  
Published June 2, 2024 06:58 AM

Two matches after the longest French Open match of her career, Iga Swiatek played her shortest one.

Swiatek dispatched 41st-ranked Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0 — a double bagel in tennis terminology — in 40 minutes to reach a fifth consecutive French Open quarterfinal.

“I was just really focused and really in the zone,” Swiatek said. “I wasn’t looking at the score, so I just continued playing my game and working on the stuff I wanted to work on. Yeah, it went pretty quickly, pretty weird.”

She next gets fifth-seeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova, the Wimbledon champion. She could play Coco Gauff, also a winner Sunday, in the semifinals.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | Broadcast Schedule

Swiatek won 48 of the 58 points in Sunday’s match, the second 6-0, 6-0 win of her French Open career. She is 32-2 at Roland Garros since her 2019 debut.

Before Sunday, her shortest French Open match was a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Simona Halep in 2019 in 45 minutes, according to Tennis Abstract.

Her longest match came this year in the second round, a 7-6 (1), 1-6, 7-5 win over fellow four-time major champ Naomi Osaka in 2 hours, 57 minutes.

Swiatek is three match wins from becoming the fourth and youngest woman in the professional era (since 1968) to win four French Open singles titles.

The French Open continues later Sunday with live coverage at 12 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024.
Who will qualify for Paris Olympics in tennis? Standings going into French Open
The Paris Olympic tennis fields will largely be known after the French Open.