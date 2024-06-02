Iga Swiatek wins shortest match of her French Open career to reach quarterfinals

Two matches after the longest French Open match of her career, Iga Swiatek played her shortest one.

Swiatek dispatched 41st-ranked Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0 — a double bagel in tennis terminology — in 40 minutes to reach a fifth consecutive French Open quarterfinal.

“I was just really focused and really in the zone,” Swiatek said. “I wasn’t looking at the score, so I just continued playing my game and working on the stuff I wanted to work on. Yeah, it went pretty quickly, pretty weird.”

She next gets fifth-seeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova, the Wimbledon champion. She could play Coco Gauff, also a winner Sunday, in the semifinals.

Swiatek won 48 of the 58 points in Sunday’s match, the second 6-0, 6-0 win of her French Open career. She is 32-2 at Roland Garros since her 2019 debut.

Before Sunday, her shortest French Open match was a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Simona Halep in 2019 in 45 minutes, according to Tennis Abstract.

Her longest match came this year in the second round, a 7-6 (1), 1-6, 7-5 win over fellow four-time major champ Naomi Osaka in 2 hours, 57 minutes.

Swiatek is three match wins from becoming the fourth and youngest woman in the professional era (since 1968) to win four French Open singles titles.

