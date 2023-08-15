 Skip navigation
Astros OF Michael Brantley working back from shoulder surgery, to begin rehab assignment

  
Published August 15, 2023 05:55 PM
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Houston Astros

Jun 18, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley walks on the field before the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI — Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley started a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Sugar Land as he works his way back from right shoulder surgery last August.

The 36-year-old World Series champion last played for the Astros on June 26 last year and was hitting .288 with 14 doubles, five homers and 26 RBIs in 64 games before going on the injured list.

Brantley appeared to be close to a return in May before an MRI revealed inflammation in his surgically repaired shoulder.

“You rehab all offseason, put in the work every single day and do everything the right way and sometimes it just doesn’t work out to your favor,” Brantley said in May. “But at the same time, I won’t stop. I’ll keep my head down, continue to keep working and be out there as soon as I can with these guys.”

Brantley, in his fifth season with Houston, signed a $12 million, one-year deal in December to remain with the club.

He was picked for two All-Star Games and hit .306 in 379 games with Houston. Brantley missed the 2022 postseason but has hit .327 in 47 postseason with the Astros.

“We’ve just got to make sure that he is ready when he comes back,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said ahead of Tuesday’s game against Miami. “He brings a big bat, an equalizer bat.”