Two-start pitchers: Garrett Crochet headlines the intriguing options for week of June 30

Hello and welcome to the 14th installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2025 MLB season.

I’ll be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week, as well as some streaming options to keep in mind.

Thinking ahead with your weekly strategy can give you an advantage on the waiver wire and hopefully be a difference-maker in the standings at the end of the season.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

We don’t have clarification yet on what the Tigers are planning to do. Reese Olson (finger) is set to return from the injured list at some point early in the week, it’s just unclear whether or not that will be on Tuesday. If it is, he would line up for two starts (@ Nationals, @ Guardians) and would make for a nice streaming option. If Olson doesn’t slot back in until Wednesday, it would be Jack Flaherty making those two starts for the Tigers. Despite his recent struggles, fantasy managers still need to roll Flaherty out most weeks right now, especially when he’s taking the ball twice. We’ll follow this one throughout the weekend and pass along any updates.

We also don’t have info yet on what the Padres will do with the rotation spot vacated by the injured Ryan Bergert. My best guess is that we’ll finally see the return of knuckleballer Matt Waldron, in which case he would line up for two starts (@ Phillies, vs. Rangers) and make for a decent streaming option. We’ll update this one throughout the weekend as well.

Without further ado, let’s dig into the options for the week of June 30.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of Friday, June 27, and are subject to change.

American League

Strong Plays

Garrett Crochet, Red Sox, LHP (vs. Reds, @ Nationals)

The 26-year-old left-hander has most definitely lived up to the hype in his first season with the Red Sox, going 7-4 with a scintillating 2.06 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and a league-leading 135 strikeouts over 109 1/3 innings through his first 17 starts. He’s an absolute workhorse and someone that should be started in 100 percent of fantasy leagues each and every week without question. The fact that he gets to pitch twice – and gets two solid matchups on top of that – is just icing on the cake.

Joe Ryan, Twins, RHP (@ Marlins, vs. Rays)

Ryan has been terrific through his first 15 starts on the season, posting a stellar 8-3 record with a 2.86 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and a 104/20 K/BB ratio over 91 1/3 innings. He now gets a premium draw, getting to take on the Marlins in Miami to start the week before battling the Rays in the friendly confines of Target Field. There’s nothing really to think about here, start the Twins’ right-hander with complete confidence in all formats this week and enjoy the production.

Max Fried, Yankees, LHP (@ Blue Jays, @ Mets)

Fried has been an absolute model of consistency for the Yankees this season, giving up more than two earned runs just twice in his first 17 starts – a six-run disaster against the Dodgers in Los Angeles and three runs at home against the Orioles a couple of weeks ago. The Jays and the Mets both hit left-handers fairly well, but as we have seen Fried is no ordinary southpaw. He should continue to be started in all leagues without question each and every week.

Jacob Lopez, Athletics, LHP (@ Rays, vs. Giants)

After a very rough start to the season, Jacob Lopez has settled into the Athletics’ rotation and started to flash some of the strikeout upside that made him a sleeper candidate for many fantasy managers in deep league drafts during March. The 27-year-old southpaw has struck out five or more batters in each of his last five starts while punching out nine three different times during that stretch. He has also allowed just one earned run over 23 innings in his last four outings. Pitching in Tampa Bay isn’t ideal, but it’s not like pitching at home in West Sacramento would have been any better for him. Both are still plus matchups and Lopez is honestly worth a look in all leagues for this upcoming two-start week.

George Kirby, Mariners, RHP (vs. Royals, vs. Pirates)

Kirby has shown inconsistency in seven starts since returning from the injured list, from the highs of a 14-strikeout gem against the Angels to the lows of a six-run disaster against the Nationals. He has settled in nicely over his last five starts though and now draws two premium matchups for the upcoming week, getting to take on the weak offenses of the Royals and Pirates at home. Don’t let the overall line on the season dissuade you. Kirby makes for a strong option in all formats this week.

Decent Plays

Trevor Rogers, Orioles, LHP (@ Rangers, @ Braves)

Listen, I get it. We have all been burned by Trevor Rogers in the past, many of us multiple times. It’s very difficult to trust him. He has been brilliant through his first three starts with the Orioles this season though, registering a 1.62 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and a 13/3 K/BB ratio over 16 2/3 innings. While that could all come crashing down at any time, we have also seen Rogers deliver elite performances in the past, so this isn’t completely out of nowhere. The matchups this week are good as the Rangers are one of the worst teams in all of baseball against left-handed pitching this season while the Braves sit in the bottom third as well. Call me crazy, but Rogers looks like a good streaming option in leagues of all sizes for the upcoming week.

Emerson Hancock, Mariners, RHP (vs. Royals, vs. Pirates)

Hancock has struggled overall on the season, posting an underwhelming 5.30 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and a 52/27 K/BB ratio across 71 1/3 innings. That’s not something that most fantasy managers would be happy with on most weeks. What’s exciting about this week though is the matchups, getting to battle the Royals and Pirates, but in the friendly confines of Safeco Field. Hancock is a difficult person to trust for your fantasy lineups, but this looks like a premium spot and one that’s worth using in most leagues.

Gavin Williams, Guardians, RHP (@ Cubs, vs. Tigers)

While his overall line on the season isn’t exciting, Williams has pitched much better over the past two months – registering a 2.91 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and a 52/31 K/BB ratio over 52 2/3 innings in his last 10 starts. The WHIP is always going to be a concern with his high walk rate, but the strikeouts should continue to be there for the 25-year-old right-hander. It’s not going to be easy this week though, with matchups against two of the best offenses in all of baseball. I think you roll with him for sure in 15 teamers and as long as you acknowledge and accept the potential damage in ratios, he’s perfectly fine to start in 12 teamers as well.

Michael Wacha, Royals, RHP (@ Mariners, @ Diamondbacks)

Wacha has always been the type of player that’s usually viable from a fantasy perspective only on weeks where he pitches twice or draws an absolutely premium matchup. This week he has the pleasure of taking the ball twice. He gets a mixed bag in terms of matchups, with a strong start against the Mariners to open the week before a tough tilt against the Diamondbacks in Arizona to finish it out. He’s unlikely to hurt your ratios, should strike out close to double-digit batters and will give you a shot at a victory each time he takes the mound. That makes him a viable streaming option in both 15 and 12 team formats.

At Your Own Risk

Shane Smith, White Sox, RHP (vs. Dodgers, @ Rockies)

On the surface, you could look as Smith’s season-long 3.38 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 68/32 K/BB ratio over 74 2/3 innings and think that he would be an easy start for any upcoming two-start week. I have reasons for skepticism here though. The rookie right-hander has shown cracks in the armor as of late, giving up five runs in each of his last two starts. He now draws about as bad of a two-start week as you can get, having to battle the Dodgers for the front half before heading to Coors Field to end the week. Maybe he survives the week without inflicting irreparable ratio damage, that’s not a gamble that I’m willing to take though, especially with his upside in victories so limited while pitching for the White Sox.

Colton Gordon, Astros, LHP (@ Rockies, @ Dodgers)

The 26-year-old rookie left-hander has impressed through his first eight starts in the big leagues, going 3-1 with a 3.98 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and a 38/5 K/BB ratio over 40 2/3 innings. In most weeks – especially two-start weeks – he would be an obvious start in all formats. This is no ordinary two-start week though. He first has to navigate the Rockies at Coors Field, and while they have been abysmal this season, their offense has really picked it up since their coaching regime change and that’s a brutal place to pitch. He then finishes the week with a matchup against the vaunted Dodgers’ offense in Los Angeles. That’s about as bad as you can get for a two-start week. Love Gordon’s potential for the rest of the season, I’d just have a hard time trusting him in any league this week unless your ratios are already completely in the tank.

Michael Lorenzen, Royals, RHP (@ Mariners, @ Diamondbacks)

Lorenzen has had a rough season overall in the Royals’ rotation, going 4-8 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and a 73/28 K/BB ratio over 88 innings. He’s occasionally worth looking to as a streaming option in two-start weeks when the matchups line up for him, but with a potential disastrous spot on tap against the Diamondbacks in Arizona to finish the week, I’d simply pass and take my chances elsewhere.

Tyler Anderson, Angels, LHP (@ Braves, @ Blue Jays)

While I have tried, I’m having a difficult time finding anything about Tyler Anderson that excites me for the upcoming week. He has been pretty terrible overall this season, with a 4.41 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and a 70/33 K/BB ratio over 85 2/3 innings while winning just two ballgames in his first 16 starts. He has also struggled recently, with a horrifying 6.93 ERA over five starts in the month of June. The Blue Jays have crushed left-handed pitching all season and while the Braves have been middle of the pack, most of that was without superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. I just don’t see many paths to success for Anderson this week and his limited upside is nowhere near worth the risk.

Marcus Stroman, Yankees, RHP (@ Blue Jays, @ Mets)

The expectation is that Marcus Stroman will return from the injured list to join the Yankees’ rotation on Monday in place of the injured Ryan Yarbrough. Even if that does happen though, fantasy managers would be wise to steer clear. He holds an 11.57 ERA and 2.04 WHIP over 9 1/3 innings in three starts for the Yankees this season and it’s been a long time since we have seen Stroman have any sort of mixed league viability for fantasy purposes. It’s also his first start coming back from the injured list, so there are workload concerns as well as performance concerns. Just say no.

National League

Strong Plays

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers, RHP (vs. White Sox, vs. Astros)

Yamamoto has been the rock in an otherwise turbulent Dodgers’ rotation this season, going 7-6 with an outstanding 2.61 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and a 101/31 K/BB ratio over 89 2/3 innings through his first 16 starts. He’s a threat to earn a victory every time he takes the mound and he gets the added benefit of a premium matchup against the White Sox at home to open his two-start week. Not only should Yamamoto be started in all leagues this week, he represents one of the top overall options on the board.

Matthew Boyd, Cubs, LHP (vs. Guardians, vs. Cardinals)

Matthew Boyd has been one of the best stories in the National League this season. He has been a tremendous addition to the Cubs’ rotation, going 7-3 with a magnificent 2.65 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and an 82/21 K/BB ratio across 91 2/3 innings. Fantasy managers who were fortunate enough to call his name in the later rounds of drafts in March have been reaping the benefits all season long. That should continue this week with a pair of strong matchups against the Guardians and Cardinals. Boyd may give up a couple of homers with both starts coming at home, but the overall results should mirror what we have seen from him this season. He should be started in all leagues.

Freddy Peralta, Brewers, RHP (@ Mets, @ Marlins)

Peralta has pitched like a true ace this season, going 8-4 with a 2.90 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and a 98/34 K/BB ratio across 93 innings through his first 17 starts. He’s the type of player who should be locked into fantasy lineups every week regardless of matchup and this week is no exception. Look for continued dominance with a nice shot at earning a victory against the Fish to close out the week.

Cristopher Sánchez, Phillies, LHP (vs. Padres, vs. Reds)

Sánchez just continues to deliver outstanding results for the Phillies and for fantasy managers, going 6-2 with a 2.79 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and a 103/28 K/BB ratio over 93 2/3 innings. He’s coming off of perhaps his finest start of the season, an 11-strikeout gem in a tough-luck no-decision against the Astros. Sánchez is another guy who should be started every week regardless of matchups, especially when he’s pitching twice.

Logan Webb, Giants, RHP (@ Diamondbacks, @ Athletics)

Another pitcher that we shouldn’t have a decision on. Webb has been outstanding this season with a 2.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and a 120/23 K/BB ratio across 107 1/3 innings. He should be a fixture in fantasy lineups each and every week and despite the matchup against the Diamondbacks in Arizona and a tough draw against the A’s in West Sacramento, there’s zero reason to shy away from using the studly right-hander in this spot. All systems go.

Ryne Nelson, Diamondbacks, RHP (vs. Giants, vs. Royals)

Nelson has excelled since getting a real shot in the Diamondbacks’ rotation and has been on a major roll as of late, allowing just two total runs over 15 2/3 innings in his last three starts. Now he lines up for two beautiful matchups against teams that struggle against right-handed pitching, with both starts coming at home. Nelson should be started in all formats this week without question.

Edward Cabrera, Marlins, RHP (vs. Twins, vs. Brewers)

Cabrera’s overall line for the season doesn’t jump off the page, but that can be attributed to him shaking off the rust during his first four starts. Since the calendar flipped to May, he has been terrific – registering a 2.36 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and a 49/18 K/BB ratio over 45 2/3 innings. He has punched out five or more batters in each of his last seven starts – a trend that should continue with the Twins and Brewers on tap for the upcoming week. His name carries more risk than it should, trust in what Cabrera has done recently and start him in all leagues for his two-start week.

Clay Holmes, Mets, RHP (vs. Brewers, vs. Yankees)

Holmes continues to shine in his transition from the bullpen to the rotation, registering a 2.97 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and a 75/35 K/BB ratio over 88 innings through his first 16 starts with the Mets. He has also secured eight victories. He’ll get a nice matchup against the Brewers to start the week before finishing things up with a tough battle against the Yankees in a revenge game, though at least it’s at home instead of Yankee Stadium. I think if you’re enjoyed the production that Holmes has provided thus far, you keep trotting him out there, even with the tough spot against the Yankees on the docket to finish the week.

Decent Plays

Chase Burns, Reds, RHP (@ Red Sox, @ Phillies)

Burns is going to be the most popular waiver wire addition in fantasy leagues this week, and for good reason. The 22-year-old right-hander dazzled in his big league debut, piling up eight strikeouts while allowing three runs over five innings against the Yankees. The only reason that he’s not listed as a strong play for the upcoming week is the fact that it’s a pair of difficult matchups, both on the road in good hitter’s parks. He should deliver a boatload of strikeouts over his two starts, just don’t expect him to be a major asset in the ratio categories this week and his chances of winning are muted as he’s matched up against Garrett Crochet and Cristopher Sanchez.

Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks, RHP (vs. Giants, vs. Royals)

I really want to be able to trust Zac Gallen given his extensive track record of quality results for fantasy managers. He gets two strong matchups this week – both at home – and in most circumstances you would simply start him without thinking twice about it. He has been brutal lately though, giving up four earned runs or more in each of his last four outings and 12 runs over 10 1/3 innings in his last two starts. Even the strikeouts disappeared his last time out with just two punchouts against the Cubs. I think you still have to roll with him in 15 teamers and hope for the best, but I wouldn’t fault you if you were considering alternative options in 12 team leagues.

Hayden Birdsong, Giants, RHP (@ Diamondbacks, @ Athletics)

Birdsong hasn’t quite been the savior that fantasy managers were anticipating when he finally joined the Giants’ rotation. He struggles to get through five innings every time that he takes the ball and was just obliterated by the Marlins his last time out. The assignment doesn’t get any easier this week taking on a strong Diamondbacks’ offense in Arizona and then having to battle the tiny confines of Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento. I still like the skills and the strikeouts could till be there, but there’s a lot of ratio risk in this one. I’d use him in 15 teamers and try to find a way to get around it in 12’s.

At Your Own Risk

Didier Fuentes, Braves, RHP (vs. Angels, vs. Orioles)

This one just feels like playing with fire. Fuentes has struggled mightily through his first two starts with the Braves (10.80 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 4/1 K/BB in 8 1/3 innings) and if he doesn’t turn it around against the Angels it’s unlikely that he winds up sticking around to make his second start of the week. There’s a lot of promise in this 20-year-old right-hander for the future, I just think it’s going to be difficult to extract any sort of fantasy value out of him this season. The ratio risk is extremely high and even if he doesn’t kill you there, the benefits in wins and strikeouts seem very muted at best. I think you can find better options, even in most 15 teamers.

Chase Dollander, Rockies, RHP (vs. Astros, vs. White Sox)

All season long I have preached to never trust a Rockies’ starting pitcher for a two-start week, regardless of who it is or the matchup. If there was ever going to be an exception, this would have probably been it. Dollander has pitched well over his last three starts, giving up three earned runs or fewer each time out – including a matchup at home against the Dodgers his last time out. What’s discouraging is that the strikeouts haven’t been there, with just 11 total in 23 2/3 innings over his last five starts. I get that a matchup against the White Sox – even at Coors Field – may look intriguing. I just can’t get there with the ratio risk, diminished strikeouts and the poor shot at securing a victory on the Rockies.

Andrew Heaney, Pirates, LHP (vs. Cardinals, @ Mariners)

Just when fantasy managers started to trust Andrew Heaney he turned back into a pumpkin, giving up seven runs in each of his last two outings – bringing his ERA from 3.33 to 4.48 in the blink of an eye. There’s simply no need to gamble when Heaney has been struggling like this. His upside in wins is muted while pitching for the Pirates and even when he’s going well, he’s not a major strikeout guy. Even in deeper leagues, fantasy managers should be able to find a better gamble than throwing Heaney out there for two tough starts during the upcoming week.

