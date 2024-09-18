 Skip navigation
Top News

Billy Napier
Billy Napier’s plan to fix Florida is now bust, but the Gators aren’t quite ready to fire him
New York Liberty
WNBA playoff picture starting to come into focus as Liberty clinch top seed and Minnesota second
Clemson Tigers
Report: ACC eyes revenue distribution models that could quell disputes with FSU, Clemson

Top Clips

nbc_pff_ravenscowboys_240918.jpg
Top impact players: Ravens vs. Cowboys
nbc_pff_iowaminn_240918.jpg
Top impact players: Iowa vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_iowaminnpreview_240918.jpg
Iowa-Minnesota will be won in the trenches

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Astros place Ben Gamel on the injured list with a broken left leg

  
Published September 18, 2024 11:21 AM
Ben Gamel

Sep 7, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Ben Gamel (12) slides across home plate to score a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Erik Williams/Erik Williams-Imagn Images

SAN DIEGO — The Houston Astros placed outfielder Ben Gamel on the 10-day injured list with a broken left leg, three days after he ran into the wall at Angel Stadium while making a running catch.

Gamel will be out indefinitely, according to the club, which leads the AL West.

He was picked up off waivers from the New York Mets on Aug. 20 and was hitting .259 since then, with one homer and four RBIs. He had started 18 of the 20 games he played with the Astros.

To fill his roster spot, catcher César Salazar was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land. This is his third time with the big league squad and he’s hitting .304 with eight RBIs in 10 games.