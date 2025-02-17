 Skip navigation
Athletics manager Mark Kotsay agrees to a deal that could keep him with the team through 2029

  
Published February 17, 2025 01:00 PM
Mark Kotsay

Feb 12, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Oakland Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) watches players work out during spring training camp. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Rick Scuteri/Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

MESA, Ariz. — Manager Mark Kotsay has agreed to a contract extension with the Athletics through the 2028 season that includes a club option for 2029.

The deal coincided with the team’s first full-squad workout of spring training.

The 49-year-old Kotsay is in his fourth season with the Athletics, leading the franchise through a period of upheaval that’s included a move from Oakland to Sacramento, California, where they’ll play at a minor league stadium for the next few seasons. The eventual plan is to end up in Las Vegas.

The A’s had a 69-93 record last season, which was a 19-win improvement over a 112-loss season in 2023. The team appears to be on the rise with a young lineup that includes Brent Rooker, Shea Langeliers, Lawrence Butler and JJ Bleday.

Rooker finalized a five-year, $60 million deal with the A’s during the offseason while right-hander Luis Severino inked a three-year, $67 million contract, signaling that the normally frugal franchise was willing to open its wallet as it tries to compete in the AL West.

Kotsay originally had a three-year contract covering 2022-24 and in November 2023 the team exercised his 2025 option. Now the manager and former big league outfielder has some job security as the team starts its tenure in Sacramento.