MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw strikes out five, moves closer to 3,000 career strikeouts
Rays Wander Franco
Wander Franco found guilty in sex abuse case, receives two-year suspended sentence
NHL: World Cup of Hockey-Press Conference
Report: NHL, NHLPA close to agreeing on a new collective bargaining agreement

Top Clips

nbc_smx_podiumsouthwick_250626.jpg
Analyzing podium odds for Pro Motocross, Southwick
nbc_golf_roypotgieterintv_250626.jpg
‘Fun day': Roy, Potgieter reflect on course record
nbc_roto_tylershough_250626.jpg
Saints’ Shough must ‘maintain confidence’ in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Team USA’s Bobby Witt Jr. ready for bigger role in 2026 World Baseball Classic

  
Published June 26, 2025 05:21 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is going to again play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, and next year certainly will have a bigger role than last time.

Witt announced Thursday that he is committed to playing for the United States and manager Mark DeRosa in the 2026 WBC. It will be Witt’s second time on the team.

When part of Team USA in 2023, Witt was 22 and the youngest player on the roster who was coming off a standout rookie MLB season. He was a bench player who went 1 for 2 at the plate, and also was a pinch-runner in the ninth inning of the championship game won by Shohei Ohtani and Japan.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who will be the U.S. captain, and Pirates ace Paul Skenes have also committed to play for Team USA next spring.

“It’s truly an honor,” Witt, who turned 25 two weeks ago, told MLB Network. “It’s something I’ve kinda dreamed about my whole entire life. Just being part of that team a couple years ago was amazing, and now we’re going to bring home the gold.”

Witt was the runner-up to Judge in the American League MVP voting last season, when the shortstop led the majors with a .332 batting average. Witt hit .285 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs in the Royals’ first 80 games this year.

DeRosa said on MLB Network that he approached Witt during spring training about playing in the 2026 WBC, to which the player responded, “100%. I’m starting, right?”