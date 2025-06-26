Cubs’ Shota Imanaga pitches five scoreless innings vs. Cardinals in return from hamstring strain

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
Dodgers right-hander Clayton Kershaw strikes out five, moves closer to 3,000 career strikeouts
Rays Wander Franco
Wander Franco found guilty in sex abuse case, receives two-year suspended sentence
NHL: World Cup of Hockey-Press Conference
Report: NHL, NHLPA close to agreeing on a new collective bargaining agreement

Top Clips

nbc_smx_podiumsouthwick_250626.jpg
Analyzing podium odds for Pro Motocross, Southwick
nbc_golf_roypotgieterintv_250626.jpg
‘Fun day': Roy, Potgieter reflect on course record
nbc_roto_tylershough_250626.jpg
Saints’ Shough must ‘maintain confidence’ in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
Dodgers right-hander Clayton Kershaw strikes out five, moves closer to 3,000 career strikeouts
Rays Wander Franco
Wander Franco found guilty in sex abuse case, receives two-year suspended sentence
NHL: World Cup of Hockey-Press Conference
Report: NHL, NHLPA close to agreeing on a new collective bargaining agreement

Top Clips

nbc_smx_podiumsouthwick_250626.jpg
Analyzing podium odds for Pro Motocross, Southwick
nbc_golf_roypotgieterintv_250626.jpg
‘Fun day': Roy, Potgieter reflect on course record
nbc_roto_tylershough_250626.jpg
Saints’ Shough must ‘maintain confidence’ in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Cubs’ Shota Imanaga pitches five scoreless innings vs. Cardinals in return from hamstring strain

  
Published June 26, 2025 05:36 PM

ST. LOUIS — Chicago Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga pitched five scoreless innings against St. Louis on Thursday in his return from a strained left hamstring that had sidelined him since May 4.

Imanaga, a 31-year-old from Japan in his second season with Chicago, was activated from the 15-day injured list to pitch against the Cardinals.

He threw 77 pitches, 49 for strikes, and allowed one hit — a first-inning single to Masyn Winn. After that, he retired 10 straight batters before issuing his lone walk. Imanaga struck out three.

He left with a 2-0 lead, dropping his ERA to 2.54. Left-hander Caleb Thielbar came in to start the sixth.

To make room for Imanaga on the roster, Chicago designated right-hander Michael Fulmer for assignment.

Imanaga has made nine starts this season, allowing two or fewer runs in seven of them. He was an All-Star as a rookie last season, when he went 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA.

Imanaga made three minor league rehab starts, most recently for Triple-A Iowa on Friday, when he threw 72 pitches in 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

The NL Central-leading Cubs went 25-16 while he was on the IL.

The 32-year-old Fulmer made two scoreless appearances for the Cubs this week during their four-game series against the Cardinals.

Fulmer had a 4.42 ERA in 58 appearances for the Cubs in 2023, but the right-hander needed Tommy John surgery and missed last year. He also had the Tommy John procedure in 2019.

Fulmer appeared in one game this season for the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three runs and four hits in 2 2/3 innings on April 14. He then was released and signed a minor league deal with the Cubs.