Cubs’ Shota Imanaga pitches five scoreless innings vs. Cardinals in return from hamstring strain

ST. LOUIS — Chicago Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga pitched five scoreless innings against St. Louis on Thursday in his return from a strained left hamstring that had sidelined him since May 4.

Imanaga, a 31-year-old from Japan in his second season with Chicago, was activated from the 15-day injured list to pitch against the Cardinals.

He threw 77 pitches, 49 for strikes, and allowed one hit — a first-inning single to Masyn Winn. After that, he retired 10 straight batters before issuing his lone walk. Imanaga struck out three.

He left with a 2-0 lead, dropping his ERA to 2.54. Left-hander Caleb Thielbar came in to start the sixth.

To make room for Imanaga on the roster, Chicago designated right-hander Michael Fulmer for assignment.

Imanaga has made nine starts this season, allowing two or fewer runs in seven of them. He was an All-Star as a rookie last season, when he went 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA.

Imanaga made three minor league rehab starts, most recently for Triple-A Iowa on Friday, when he threw 72 pitches in 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

The NL Central-leading Cubs went 25-16 while he was on the IL.

The 32-year-old Fulmer made two scoreless appearances for the Cubs this week during their four-game series against the Cardinals.

Fulmer had a 4.42 ERA in 58 appearances for the Cubs in 2023, but the right-hander needed Tommy John surgery and missed last year. He also had the Tommy John procedure in 2019.

Fulmer appeared in one game this season for the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three runs and four hits in 2 2/3 innings on April 14. He then was released and signed a minor league deal with the Cubs.