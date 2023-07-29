 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
Reds manager David Bell gets 3-year contract extension
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Qualifying
Kyle Larson says Pocono incident with Hamlin lingers: ‘I can’t see what I did wrong to deserve it’
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers
USC still preparing for a European tour as Bronny James recovers at home after cardiac arrest

Top Clips

nbc_nas_nemechek_230729.jpg
Nemechek goes for wild ride at Road America
nbc_nas_chandlercrash_230729.jpg
C. Smith suffers hard lick after losing brakes
nbc_nas_cupqualhl_230729.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Richmond

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on IL with sore lower back, recall Pearson

  
Published July 29, 2023 05:44 PM
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of a sore lower back, one day after the right-hander left with two outs in the ninth inning of a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Romano left the July 11 All-Star Game because of a sore back and did not pitch again until July 20.

Romano pitched three more times before Friday, when he appeared uncomfortable on the mound. Manager John Schneider came out for a visit and left Romano in the game, but later replaced him with Yimi García.

A two-time All-Star, Romano is 4-5 with a 2.79 ERA and 28 saves in 31 chances. Entering play Saturday, Romano was tied with Baltimore’s Felix Bautista and Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase for the AL lead.

The Blue Jays recalled right-hander Nate Pearson from Triple-A Buffalo. Pearson is 5-2 with a 4.75 ERA in 29 games.