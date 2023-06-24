 Skip navigation
Boston Red Sox recall infielder Bobby Dalbec and left-hander Chris Murphy from Triple-A Worcester

  
Published June 24, 2023 06:35 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves

Feb 25, 2023; North Port, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec (29) doubles against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO -- The Boston Red Sox recalled infielder Bobby Dalbec and left-hander Chris Murphy from Triple-A Worcester on Friday.

Boston also placed infielder Pablo Reyes on the 10-day injured list before the opener of a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox. Reyes, who is batting .303 in 27 games this season, has an abdominal strain.

Reyes left Thursday’s 6-0 loss at Minnesota in the fourth inning after also experiencing abdominal soreness earlier this week.

“It’s just sore, and we don’t want to take a chance,” manager Alex Cora said.

Pitchers Brandon Walter and Tayler Scott were sent down after Thursday’s 6-0 loss at Minnesota. Scott was acquired in a trade with the Dodgers for cash before the series finale against the Twins.

Dalbec, who turns 28 next week, is batting .182 (2 for 11) in eight games with the Red Sox this year. He is hitting .296 with 18 homers and 42 RBIs in 54 games with Worcester.

Dalbec, a fourth-round pick in the 2016 amateur draft, set career highs with 25 homers and 78 RBIs for Boston in 2021.

“He’s been working hard to get better,” Cora said. “In this business, you’re one injury away from coming up here and then contribute. So he’s here right now and hopefully he’s in the right frame of mind and whenever he gets a shot, just go ahead and keep doing the things you were doing in Triple-A.”

The 25-year-old Murphy made his big league debut on June 7. He has struck out over six scoreless innings in two appearances with Boston.