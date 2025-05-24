U.S. men’s hockey team makes world championship final, best since 1950

The U.S. men’s hockey team reached the final of the world championship, ensuring its best finish at a standalone worlds since 1950.

The Americans beat host Sweden 6-2 in Saturday’s semifinal on goals from Brady Skjei, Cutter Gauthier, Conor Garland, Mikey Eyssimont, Jackson LaCombe and Shane Pinto.

Later Saturday, Denmark plays Switzerland for the other spot in Sunday’s final. Neither nation has ever won a world title.

The U.S.’ last silver at a standalone worlds came in 1950. Its lone gold at a standalone worlds came in 1933.

For a time, the Olympics also counted as world championships. The U.S.’ Olympic medals in 1952 (silver), 1956 (silver) and 1960 (gold) were also world championship medals.

The U.S.’ last Olympic men’s hockey title came in 1980.

The U.S. was eliminated from worlds in the quarterfinals last year. The Americans were fourth at worlds in 2022 and 2023 and have made the semifinals 13 times since the IIHF reinstituted a bracketed playoff round in 1992.

Before this year, their best finish in that span was third place overall, having lost their previous 12 semifinals.

The U.S. team at these worlds features two players from last February’s 4 Nations Face-Off: goalie Jeremy Swayman and defenseman Zach Werenski, who led all players at 4 Nations with six points.

Many top NHL players miss worlds because the tournament takes place during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The U.S. head coach at worlds is the San Jose Sharks’ Ryan Warsofsky.

The U.S. has already qualified for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, where NHL players are expected to participate for the first time since the 2014 Sochi Games.

The U.S. head coach for the Olympics is the New York Rangers’ Mike Sullivan.