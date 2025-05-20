 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
WNBA Futures 2025: Betting, odds, expert picks, best bets including Bueckers, Clark, Collier, Wilson
Juan Soto
Mets will talk to Juan Soto about hustle after line drive off Green Monster ends up a single
NCAA Basketball: Florida at Arkansas
Report: Former Arkansas standout Boogie Fland commits to national champion Florida

Top Clips

hali_brunson.jpg
Why Pacers are ‘the better team’ in ECF
nbc_dps_albertbeerinterview_250520.jpg
Breer: NFL is trying to ‘legitimize’ flag football
nbc_dps_contractextensions_250520.jpg
49ers smart to pay future ‘Hall of Famer’ Warner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
WNBA Futures 2025: Betting, odds, expert picks, best bets including Bueckers, Clark, Collier, Wilson
Juan Soto
Mets will talk to Juan Soto about hustle after line drive off Green Monster ends up a single
NCAA Basketball: Florida at Arkansas
Report: Former Arkansas standout Boogie Fland commits to national champion Florida

Top Clips

hali_brunson.jpg
Why Pacers are ‘the better team’ in ECF
nbc_dps_albertbeerinterview_250520.jpg
Breer: NFL is trying to ‘legitimize’ flag football
nbc_dps_contractextensions_250520.jpg
49ers smart to pay future ‘Hall of Famer’ Warner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hilary Knight eyes fifth, final Olympics in 2026

  
Published May 20, 2025 12:34 PM

Hilary Knight, the most decorated female hockey player in American history, plans to make the 2026 Milan Cortina Games her fifth and final Olympics, her agent confirmed.

“It’s time,” Knight said, according to USA Today. “I have grown up in this program and it’s just given me so much. I’m at peace. I just have this feeling that it’s time. And I’m grateful that — hopefully I can stay healthy and everything — I can go out when I’d like to be done. That is such a privilege that only a handful of competitors get.”

Knight, 35, still has to make the Olympic team. The 23-player U.S. Olympic roster is typically named in December or early January.

She plans to continue playing club hockey in the PWHL after the Olympics, and could continue playing with the national team, but not all the way through the next Olympics in 2030.

Knight shares the American record for Olympic hockey medals (four — one gold and three silvers) and next year can become the first American hockey player to participate in five Olympics.

She also holds the global records for World Championship gold medals (10), medals (15), goals (67) and points (120).

Knight has been the national team captain since 2023. The U.S. won the world title in April in an overtime final victory over Canada. Knight recorded a team-leading nine points and seven assists at worlds, playing the most minutes of any American forward.

Caroline Harvey
Caroline Harvey willed herself to become one of the world’s best hockey players
Caroline Harvey trained at a famous boxing gym before becoming an Olympic hockey player as a teenager.