Hilary Knight eyes fifth, final Olympics in 2026

Hilary Knight, the most decorated female hockey player in American history, plans to make the 2026 Milan Cortina Games her fifth and final Olympics, her agent confirmed.

“It’s time,” Knight said, according to USA Today. “I have grown up in this program and it’s just given me so much. I’m at peace. I just have this feeling that it’s time. And I’m grateful that — hopefully I can stay healthy and everything — I can go out when I’d like to be done. That is such a privilege that only a handful of competitors get.”

Knight, 35, still has to make the Olympic team. The 23-player U.S. Olympic roster is typically named in December or early January.

She plans to continue playing club hockey in the PWHL after the Olympics, and could continue playing with the national team, but not all the way through the next Olympics in 2030.

Knight shares the American record for Olympic hockey medals (four — one gold and three silvers) and next year can become the first American hockey player to participate in five Olympics.

She also holds the global records for World Championship gold medals (10), medals (15), goals (67) and points (120).

Knight has been the national team captain since 2023. The U.S. won the world title in April in an overtime final victory over Canada. Knight recorded a team-leading nine points and seven assists at worlds, playing the most minutes of any American forward.