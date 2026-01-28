How to watch 2026 Millrose Games track meet

Olympic 1500m champion Cole Hocker and world 110m hurdles champion Cordell Tinch headline the Millrose Games, the most prestigious annual international indoor track and field meet, live Sunday from 4-6 p.m. ET from New York City on NBC and Peacock.

The full meet schedule is here.

Hocker, who also won the 2025 World 5000m title, is set to face Grant Fisher, the Olympic 5000m and 10,000m bronze medalist, in a two-mile race at Millrose.

Last year at Millrose, Fisher overtook Hocker on the final straightaway of a 3000m, with both men going under the world record.

The indoor world record for two miles is 8:00.67, set by Brit Josh Kerr at Millrose in 2024.

Kerr, the 2023 World 1500m champion, is also entered in the two mile this year. As are fellow Brit Jake Wightman, the 2022 World 1500m champion, and New Zealand’s Geordie Beamish, the 2025 World 3000m steeplechase champion.

In the Millrose 60m hurdles, Tinch takes on a field including Olympic 100m hurdles silver medalist Daniel Roberts.

Other stars entered include Olympic 1500m bronze medalist Yared Nuguse, who eyes a fourth consecutive men’s Wanamaker Mile title. Last year, he broke the indoor world record in the mile, a record that Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen snatched five days later.

The women’s Wanamaker Mile includes Olympic 1500m silver medalist Jess Hull of Australia, plus Nikki Hiltz, Sinclaire Johnson and Elle St. Pierre, who combined to win the last five U.S. outdoor 1500m titles.

After Millrose, the season continues with the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships from Feb. 28-March 1.