Kyle Busch to return to Richard Childress Racing for 2026 season

CONCORD, N.C. — Kyle Busch will remain with Richard Childress Racing through next season, the team announced Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The team stated that it picked up the option on Busch’s current contract. RCR also confirmed it will have two Cup cars next season.

The announcement comes a day after Hendrick Motorsports stated that William Byron had signed a contract extension through the 2029 season.

William Byron signs contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports through 2029 Two-time Daytona 500 winner is ranked second in the points heading into Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

Busch, a two-time Cup champion who turned 40 years old earlier this month, is in his third season with RCR. He has three Cup victories with the team. All came in 2023.

Busch is 17th in the points, the first spot outside a playoff spot, entering Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

Childress is excited about retaining Busch.

“He and I are both alike in one area,” Childress said Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “We don’t like to lose. We want to win races. I still think that Kyle will win him a championship and we want it to happen at RCR and that’s our plan. We’ve got a lot of new things coming.

“This car is a lot different. It’s so engineering driven. We’re stepping our engineering up more and I’m excited about the future and where we can go.”

Austin Dillon praises what kind of a teammate Busch is.

“I feel like he gives you what you expect, which is that he’s a hard worker,” Dillon said. “He’s a fiery. He wants the best for the cars. He wants to get to victory lane constantly and will push everyone to figure out how to make that happen, even himself on the track.

“But as far as being in the meetings with him after practice and, you know, on Monday’s and the debriefs, he’s very helpful. You know, he asks good questions at the right time about what your car is doing and he provides information that you can make your car better off of.

“So from that standpoint, you couldn’t ask for a more helpful teammate when it comes to his knowledge of the game and what he is providing from an informational standpoint.”

